New Devotional “31 Days with the Son” by Pastor Keymasha Knight Inspires Families to Grow in Faith

AVON LAKE, OH, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, pastor, and certified personal coach Keymasha Knight releases her latest devotional, 31 Days with The Son , a powerful journey of faith, family, and spiritual growth that brings parents and children together through daily scripture reflections and heartfelt prayers.Born out of an intimate family experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, 31 Days with The Son began as a mother’s response to God's call to bring her five sons together each night for a month of devotion. What started as a family exercise quickly became a transformative spiritual journey, now available to readers seeking to deepen their walk with God and strengthen bonds within their homes. “I didn’t set out to write a book.I set out to follow God’s instruction to bring my sons closer to Him,” says Knight. “What happened in those 31 days changed us all forever.” Each day in the devotional includes:• A handpicked scripture• A heartfelt reflection by one of her sons• A family-style response and discussion• A themed prayer, personal confession, and Christ-centered insightWhether navigating challenges with parenting, spiritual lukewarmness, or seeking ways to build a consistent devotional habit, 31 Days with The Son meets readers where they are with raw honesty, generational insight, and biblical truth.About the AuthorKeymasha Knight is a pastor, prophet, mentor, and founder of Adonai’s Power School. With over 25 years of ministry and leadershipKEYMASHA KNIGHT experience and a Master’s in Theological Studies from Fuller Theological Seminary, Knight is passionate about empowering others to live out their God-given purpose.She is also the author of Who Is This Woman, a celebrated book on personal identity and calling. She lives with her husband and five sons, who inspired this devotional.Why This Book Matters Now as modern families face increasing distractions and spiritual disconnection, 31 Days with The Son offers a return to biblical intimacy, placing God back at the center of the household.It’s not just a devotional; it’s a template for revival in the home. Availability: 31 Days with The Son is available now in paperback and digital format on Amazon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.