MEC Tertuis Simmers delivers homes and title deeds in Matzikama

On Tuesday, 26 August 2025, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers visited the Matzikama Local Municipality to hand over 199 title deeds to approved beneficiaries of the Klawer Phase 4 housing project, and the first ten homes of 264 to approved beneficiaries of phase 6 of the Vredendal North housing project.

Minister Simmers said, “The Vredendal and Klawer housing projects are providing homes where they are needed most. But apart from handing over the first 10 of 264 homes at phase 6 of the Vredendal North housing project today, I am pleased that we could also hand over 199 title deeds to approved beneficiaries of the Klawer Phase 4 housing project within only 12 months after delivering the homes. We were also able to provide an additional R6.27 million for the installation of solar geysers for each of the 199 units.”

At a budget of over R80 million, the Klawer housing project has yielded 477 Breaking New Ground (BNG) homes to date. The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) expedited the delivery of this project by providing R4.3 million in bridge funding for electrification of all units. In addition, over R20 million was allocated to the municipality for the upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant, three pump stations, and the construction of a pipeline from the reservoir to increase water capacity for the area. Approximately 350 additional units are planned for the next phase which will bring the total number of BNG homes delivered in Klawer to 827.

In Vredendal, at a budget of over R188 million, the DOI has delivered 928 BNG homes to date, with 264 currently under construction in phase 6. Approximately 2 500 more units are planned for the next phases. Upon completion, the Vredendal North housing project will deliver 3 692 BNG homes.

“The Western Cape Government delivers more than just houses where they are needed most”, the Minister added. “We also work to address spatial injustices of the past and securing tenure for beneficiaries that restore dignity and create generational wealth.”

