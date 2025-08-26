Accuenergy New BAS Sensor Line for Smarter Building Automation

Accuenergy's New BAS Sensor Series

Accuenergy launches a new BAS Sensor line introducing AcuPRE™ Differential Pressure, AcuHUM™ Relative Humidity & Temperature, and AcuTEMS™ Temperature Sensors.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accuenergy Inc., a global leader in power and energy measurement solutions, unveils the initial release of its BAS instruments, including pressure, relative humidity, and temperature sensor models. This marks an important milestone in Accuenergy’s expanding sensor line for building automation and control.“Accuenergy brings the unique element of having a deep well of existing technology, talent, and scalability,” said Chad Schwenn, BAS Business Unit Director at Accuenergy. “We have made a name for ourselves designing feature-rich measurement products while still maintaining our value relative to the market. Accuenergy’s BAS Sensor lines will continue these traditions.”Meeting the Demand for Smarter BASAs building automation systems evolve, facility operators are under increasing pressure to balance energy efficiency, regulatory compliance, and occupant comfort. Rising energy costs, stricter indoor air quality standards, and the adoption of intelligent buildings are driving demand for more precise, reliable data.Traditional BAS sensors often fall short, offering limited accuracy, drifting over time, and relying on slow or noisy signals that disrupt stable HVAC control. These shortcomings not only waste energy but also lead to comfort complaints and higher maintenance costs.Accuenergy’s new BAS sensor portfolio directly addresses these challenges, delivering high-accuracy differential pressure, humidity, and temperature measurements that integrate seamlessly into modern BAS applications. Compared to older technologies, Accuenergy sensors provide fast response times, better long-term stability, and consistent performance in demanding conditions.Accuenergy’s BAS Sensor Portfolio• AcuCUR™ Current Sensors and Switches (Coming soon)• AcuCO2™ Carbon Dioxide Sensors (Coming soon)AcuPRE™ Series Differential Pressure SensorsThe AcuPRE™ series delivers precise differential pressure measurement using advanced MEMS sensing technology. Available in duct, wall, and panel-mount configurations, the series is ideal for monitoring air pressure across HVAC systems, cleanrooms, and variable air volume control systems.Key features:• Wide selection of pressure ranges and analog output options.• High performance ±1.0% full-scale accuracy.• Field-selectable pressure ranges on Wall and Duct Mount models.• Unidirectional or bidirectional measurement capability.• Integrated LCD display on Wall and Duct Mount models.• IP65 and UL94V-0 rated enclosures for Wall and Duct Mount models.• Simple zero calibration process.• Compact DIN rail mounting design for Panel Mount models.AcuHUM™ Series Relative Humidity & Temperature SensorsThe AcuHUM™ series combines accurate, stable humidity measurement with optional temperature sensing, providing a complete solution for indoor environmental monitoring. Suitable for room, duct, and outdoor applications, the sensor provides reliable control of critical humidity and temperature conditions.Key features:• Wide selection of analog output options and thermistor/RTD combination units.• Digital polymer sensing technology for reliable performance.• ±2.0% full-scale accuracy with long-term measurement stability.• Fast response time for dynamic environmental changes.• Fast condensation recovery using advanced polymer sensors.• IP65-rated enclosure for duct and outdoor models.• Cost-effective weather shield option for outdoor installations.AcuTEMS™ Series Temperature SensorsThe AcuTEMS™ series provides accurate temperature monitoring for BAS and HVAC systems. Models are available for room, duct, wall plate, outdoor, and immersion installations, making the series suitable for a wide range of environments. Multiple RTD, thermistor, and transmitter options ensure system compatibility.Key features:• Comprehensive range of thermistors, RTD, and analog output signal options.• Up to ±0.2°C accuracy for reliable, consistent performance.• Fast response time of under 10 seconds (excluding wall-plate models).• Adjustable mounting flange on duct sensors for optimized placement.• Quick installation with push-in terminals and quick-release case screws.• IP65-rated enclosures for duct, immersion, and outdoor models.• Immersion sensors equipped with a two-piece welded thermowell and pre-applied heat transfer paste.Shaping the Future of Building AutomationLooking ahead, the future of BAS is defined by greater interoperability, continuous commissioning, and tighter integration with sustainability frameworks.Together, these new solutions extend visibility into both energy consumption and indoor air quality, key elements in intelligent building operations.By advancing beyond basic monitoring, Accuenergy leads facilities to adopt future-ready automation strategies where buildings self-optimize for efficiency, safeguard occupant well-being, and actively contribute to global low-carbon and resilience goals.About AccuenergyFor more information about Accuenergy and other energy measurement environmental sensing products, please visit www.accuenergy.com

