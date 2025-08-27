Liberty Service Partners Expands HVAC Services in Northeast with Partnership in Restivo’s Heating & Air

Partnership Brings Liberty Service Partners’ People-First Home Services to Rhode Island and Expands Presence into the Northeast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Service Partners , a leading provider of residential home services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Restivo’s Heating & Air, a premier HVAC provider servicing the greater Providence area along with the rest of the state of Rhode Island. Restivo’s dedication to their customers was recently highlighted by winning the 2025 Community Choice Award for Heating/AC Service Company.This acquisition marks a key milestone in Liberty Service Partners’ continued growth, reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class HVAC, plumbing and electrical services to homeowners across the Mid-South, Southeast, and now, the Northeast.“Restivo’s has been a pillar of the Rhode Island HVAC community for nearly nine decades, and we are proud to welcome their team into the Liberty family,” remarks Nick Rossino, Head of M&A at Liberty Service Partners. “Their commitment to quality service and customer care aligns perfectly with our values at LSP. I have enjoyed getting to know Jack and his sons during the diligence process and I look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”“Over the past 7 years, we have had discussions with numerous service providers who wanted to partner with Restivo’s. Now we feel that we have finally found the right partner to help take The Restivo’s brand to the next level,” explains Jack Restivo Sr., along with his sons Jack, Nick, and Alec.“Our core values align with Liberty Service Partners’ as a people first company. As we continue to grow our brand and services in Rhode Island, this venture will also allow us to be better positioned to expand our geographic area into neighboring states. The team at Liberty already feels like family to us and that was a very important factor when we were evaluating this possibility and eventually making this decision. They not only could see us for who we are today but also recognized us for what we could actually become. We have always been a family operated company, and family means a lot to us,” continues Restivo family.“When we talk about the Restivo family, it’s not just the Restivo family members but our employees as well, who are also family to us. Our family will continue operating and serving Rhode Island and other targeted areas as we grow. Now we will be able to reach more customers with our people first mentality and bring the same family values further into the Northeast . You can still “Rest easy with Restivo’s!” concludes, the Restivo’s.About Liberty Service PartnersLiberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations, and services, specializing in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Liberty Service Partners was born out of NorthCurrent ’s flagship investment in late 2020. NorthCurrent Partners invests in businesses that align with the firm's operating practices and have the potential for continued growth, long-term success, and value creation.About Restivo’s Heating & AirFounded in 1936, Restivo’s Heating & Air is a family-owned and operated HVAC company based in Providence, Rhode Island. With nearly 90 years of trusted service, Restivo’s has built a reputation for excellence in heating and cooling solutions, combining technical expertise with a deep commitment to customer satisfaction and community relationships.About NorthCurrent PartnersNorthCurrent Partners is a New York based private equity firm that partners with and grows American businesses through majority-control investments. As the extension of a family office that grew and sold a family business to private equity, we understand the importance of the founder’s team, vision, and legacy to the company and its community.

