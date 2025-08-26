EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center EB5 Visa EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center EB5 latest update Global Immigration Partners

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners Announces Major EB-5 Green Card Update: New Visa Bulletin and Legal Clarifications Bring Encouraging News for Investors

Global Immigration Partners, a leading U.S. and global immigration law firm, is pleased to provide timely guidance following the August 2025 U.S. Visa Bulletin, which brings significant movement and clarity to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

1. EB-5 Green Card Process

The EB 5 program enables foreign applicants to obtain conditional permanent residence (Green Card) by filing Form I 526 (or I 526E for Regional Center pathways). After two years of conditional status, they file Form I 829 to remove conditions and secure permanent residence

2. EB-5 Investment Amounts

Under current law, the minimum required investment is $1,050,000, or $800,000 if investing in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA). These thresholds, rooted in the EB 5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) of 2022, are highly searched and remain critical benchmarks.

3. Targeted Employment Area (TEA)

A TEA—either a rural area or one with high unemployment—allows investors to qualify with the lower $800,000 investment. TEA designation continues to be a key driver in project selection due to this cost-saving advantage.

4. Forms I-526 / I-526E

• Form I 526 is the primary petition for EB 5 investors.

• Form I 526E is used by investors applying via Regional Centers, which allow indirect job counting.

5. Form I-829 (Removal of Conditions)

Upon expiration of the two year conditional Green Card, investors file Form I 829 to remove conditions by proving their investment is sustained and that 10 jobs were created or preserved

6. Source of Funds

USCIS closely scrutinises source-of-funds documentation for EB 5 investments. The 2024 USCIS Policy Manual update reinforced the need for rigorous due diligence and compliance to avoid sanctions such as termination or debarment.

7. Regional Center vs. Direct Investment

• Regional Center: Investors can pool funds into approved centers and count indirect job creation.

• Direct Investment: Investors manage their own enterprise, typically needing to create jobs directly. Both paths remain viable and chosen based on an investor’s preference for oversight, control, and project risk appetite.

8. Two-Year Conditional Green Card

EB 5 grants conditional permanent residence for two years. Within 90 days before expiry, investors must submit I 829 to remove conditions and gain full Green Card status.

________________________________________

9. Backlog / Visa Bulletin / Priority Date

The August 2025 Visa Bulletin provides a major boost:

• China (Unreserved): Final Action Date advanced by ~685 days to December 8, 2015.

• India (Unreserved): Advanced by ~198 days to November 15, 2019. This signals renewed visa availability for previously backlogged applicants, offering renewed hope for Green Card adjudications this fiscal year.

10. Advantages / Benefits of EB-5

• Provides a path to U.S. residency (and eventually citizenship) through investment.

• Offers lower investment thresholds when qualifying in TEAs.

• Allows indirect job crediting via Regional Centers.

• Investors gain two year conditional status, with opportunity to make America home.

• The RIA adds program safeguards, clearer pathways for good faith investors, and stronger oversight—enhancing program integrity.

Summary Table

Topic Key Update

Visa Dates China & India Unreserved EB 5 dates advanced significantly (Aug 2025)

Investment Thresholds $1,050,000 standard / $800,000 TEA

Forms & Process I 526/I 526E → conditional 2 year Green Card → I 829 removal submission

Source of Funds : Enhanced scrutiny; due diligence essential

Jurisdiction Regional Centre vs Direct Investment modes available

Benefits : Investment-based green card, job creation, potential U.S. residency

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners is a trusted law firm specialising in EB-5 and broader U.S. immigration solutions. With expert guidance in investment structuring, petition filing, and compliance support, the firm empowers investors to navigate each step confidently.

Conclusion

Global Immigration Partners welcomes the positive momentum shown in the August 2025 Visa Bulletin, especially for Chinese and Indian applicants. The firm remains committed to supporting clients through rigorous compliance (source-of-funds, forms, documentation) and strategic planning (TEA investment, timing of filings) to maximise the chances of a successful EB-5 journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

