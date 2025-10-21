Global Immigration Partners Announces Enhanced Strategic Advisory Services for U.S. 'New Office' L-1A Visa Filings

Global Immigration Partners Global Immigration Partners Announces Enhanced Strategic Advisory Services for U.S. “New Office” L-1A Global Immigration Partners E2,L1,EB5 2025 Immigration Trends Legal 100 Award Global Immigration Partners

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners (GIP), a leading international immigration law firm specialising in business and investor-led U.S. immigration, today announced the launch of an enhanced advisory service stream designed specifically to support multinational enterprises seeking to transfer executives or senior managers under the U.S. “new office” L-1A visa category.

As the U.S. immigration landscape continues to increase scrutiny of intra-company transfers and new-office operations, GIP’s refined service offering is designed to give corporate clients a strategic, risk-aware path to U.S. expansion via the L-1A programme.

Key Features of the Enhanced Offering Include:

Comprehensive New-Office Business Planning – GIP’s team assists clients in developing robust business plans tailored to U.S. operations, including site leasing, staffing strategies, financial forecasting, and organisational structure for newly-established U.S. affiliates.

Manager / Executive Role Documentation – Advising on the specific regulatory definition of “manager” or “executive” under the L-1A statute, GIP helps clients build the required organisational charts, supervisory hierarchies, and job-scope evidence to withstand heightened adjudicator scrutiny.

Timing & Extension Strategy – For new-office L-1A Visa filings (initial stay typically 1 year), GIP guides clients through extension planning—ensuring that the U.S. entity meets the growth, operational and revenue-generation criteria required to qualify for subsequent approval periods.

Global Reach, Local Expertise – With offices in Washington D.C., London and Rome, GIP is uniquely positioned to advise foreign companies headquartered in Europe or elsewhere seeking to establish U.S. operations, bridging both global and U.S. compliance frameworks.

Tailored Corporate Immigration Support – Beyond the new office filing, GIP integrates broader business-immigration planning—covering E-visa programmes, EB-5 investment routes, and H-1B/skilled-worker transfers—to align with corporate strategies for U.S. entry, growth and talent mobility.

Global Immigration Partners | Law Firm

Why This Matters Now

With recent bipartisan U.S. legislative proposals and enhanced adjudicative scrutiny of intra-company transfers, particularly for new U.S. entities, companies face a more demanding regulatory environment for the L-1A “new office” pathway. GIP’s enhanced service addresses this shifting landscape by equipping enterprises with the documentation, strategy and legal backing needed to succeed.

Leadership Commentary

“Multinationals seeking to establish or expand U.S. operations under the new-office L-1A model require more than simply filing a petition—they need a clear operational blueprint, vetted executive roles, and an extension strategy that aligns with U.S. immigration expectations,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-Managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners. “Our enhanced service offering responds to that need, allowing companies to move forward with confidence.”

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners is a specialist immigration law firm with a global footprint and a singular focus: providing business- and investor-oriented U.S. immigration solutions. With thousands of successful visa approvals in categories including L-1, E-2, EB-5 and H-1B, GIP serves clients worldwide with personalised legal strategies, global reach and local expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

