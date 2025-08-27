Ruth and Roz Bring Sunday Supper Club to Houston with Taraji P. Henson, Tashara Parker, Claudia Jordan, and Funky Dineva

Taraji P. Henson, Sunday Supper Club Host Funky Dineva, Sunday Supper Club Co-host Claudia Jordan, Sunday Supper Club Co-host Tashara Parker, Sunday Supper Club Co-host

Ruth and Roz Spotlight Food, Culture, and Conversation in an Exclusive Houston Event

Ruth and Roz chose to partner with Taraji for the Sunday Supper Club because her voice embodies the heart of the series in a way that encourages people to gather, heal, and grow together.” — Jahvon Hanson-Cleveland

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth and Roz’s Sunday Supper Club is coming to Houston for the first time on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Anderson Center for the Arts, bringing together an unforgettable evening of food, culture, and unfiltered conversation.

This culinary experience will be hosted by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe winning actor Taraji P. Henson, and co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Tashara Parker, pop culture critic Funky Dineva, and media personality Claudia Jordan.

Guests will indulge in a multi-course chef-curated dinner and craft cocktails while being part of a live, uncensored conversation centered on the stories, laughter, and communal healing that have made Ruth and Roz a movement in the event space.

“Sunday dinner has always been a sacred time to gather, connect, and reflect. We created the Sunday Supper Club to honor that tradition instilled in us by our mothers and grandmother, while elevating it with dynamic voices who aren’t afraid to keep it real,” said Jahvon Hanson-Cleveland, Founder of Ruth and Roz. “With Taraji, Funky Dineva, Claudia, and Houston’s own Tashara Parker at the table, this will be an unforgettable time for the city.”

As host of Sunday Supper Club Taraji P. Henson is not only a celebrated movie star and cultural icon, but also a passionate advocate for mental health and healing in the Black community.

"Through her work with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and her openness about her own journey, Taraji has sparked vital conversations around emotional wellness, therapy, pay equity, and the importance of breaking generational cycles of silence. Ruth and Roz chose to partner with Taraji for the Sunday Supper Club because her voice embodies the heart of the series in a way that encourages people to gather, heal, and grow together," said Hanson-Cleveland.

The Sunday Supper Club has already gained attention in cities known for Black culture such as Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles. Now, Houston will host its own sold-out crowd — with fewer than 75 tickets left for this premiere experience.

Attendees can expect a four-course meal by Chef Nicholas Sayles, luxe gift bags, and more. Houston natives can also receive a special discount on tickets using the code TARAJI2025, which expires on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Visit ruthandroz.com for more information about the event and ticket purchases.

For press and media inquiries contact Michelby Whitehead at hello@michelby.com.

About Ruth and Roz

Ruth and Roz is a food and lifestyle brand dedicated to celebrating culture, community, and authentic conversations. Its signature Sunday Supper Club series brings the tradition of Sunday dinner to life through live events that merge storytelling, meaningful dialogue, and curated dining experiences. Visit ruthhandroz.com for more information.

About Taraji P. Henson

Academy Award nominated, Emmy nominated, and Golden Globe-winning actor, filmmaker, and activist Taraji P. Henson quickly rose to fame after her breakout performance in the critically acclaimed film HUSTLE & FLOW. In 2020, Henson wrapped her iconic run as “Cookie Lyon” in Fox’s hit musical drama EMPIRE, which has earned her three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, and three BET Awards.

Henson can recently be heard on the big screen lending her voice to Paramount Pictures PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie was released on September 29, 2023. Henson can most recently be seen starring in the Blitz Bazawule adaption of THE COLOR PURPLE as Shug Avery, which was released on December 25, 2023. She stars opposite Fantasia and Danielle Brooks, with Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones producing. The Warner Bros. film is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which is itself an adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. She can also recently be heard lending her voice to MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU as Belle Bottom, which was released in July 2022. Henson also starred as Miss Hannigan in NBC’s Annie Live! in December of 2021, for which she won an NAACP award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special.

About Tashara Parker

Tashara Parker is a five-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, speaker, and media innovator shaping the future of storytelling and leadership. With a career spanning NBC, CBS, and ABC stations across Texas, most recently spending five years on-air in Dallas, she builds narratives that challenge conventions, expand representation, and drive change.

Tashara has built her career on authenticity and the power of owning one’s story. When her natural hair became a talking point instead of her reporting, she turned the moment into a movement. Through her Emmy-winning series "Rooted" and advocacy for the CROWN Act, she reframed the conversation around professionalism, identity, and power.

Her impact has been recognized on national and global stages. She received the National CROWN Coalition Award for POWER, was named a 2022 Black Enterprise 40 Under 40 in Media recipient, and served as an American Ambassador for World Afro Day, a global initiative endorsed by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. In her TEDx talk, "Unleashing Your Authenticity Through Hair Freedom," she explored the connection between personal identity and self-expression, inspiring many to embrace their full selves. She has also been recognized as Dallas' Best News Anchor (D Magazine) and a two-time Best of Black Dallas Journalist (Dallas Weekly).

Tashara’s voice extends beyond journalism. She partnered with the Dallas Mavericks NBA team, serving as one of the voices for their 2025 Black History Month video campaign and their 2024 voting initiative, reinforcing the power of civic engagement and cultural storytelling

through sports and media.

About Claudia Jordan

Often described as the for the underdogs, talk show Host, actress, model, radio/tv personality, activist and motivational speaker, Claudia Jordan is no stranger to the media masses. Claudia got her start as a reporter for the Providence American Newspaper in Providence Rhode Island before going on and winning the title of Miss Rhode Island. After placing in the top 10 at The Miss USA Pageant she was off to Los Angeles! From her beauty pageant beginnings to bold and charismatic talk show host Claudia has done it all! She starred in and produced the film Dear Frank starring Columbus Short and Brian White and also was a stand out in season 7 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. Claudia has also been a fixture on the radio airwaves- as she co-hosted the Nationally Syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning show before she earned her own morning show The Morning Rush in Dallas, Texas. And she has recently guest co-hosted the wildly popular morning show-The Breakfast Club for iHeart Radio.

Claudia co-hosted a nationally syndicated daytime television talk show The Raw Word with Michael Eric-Dyson.

Claudia also was part of hit game shows like The Price is Right (CBS), Deal or No Deal (NBC), Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice All Stars(NBC) which lead to Jordan being tapped to co-host the Miss Universe Pageant with Billy Bush.

Claudia has also been tapped to be the reunion host for one of VH1’s biggest franchises, Love and Hip Hop as well as a reunion host for the wildly popular Zeus Network. The media mogul created and hosted the top 2 talk shows on the Fox Soul network for 5 years (Cocktails with Queens and Tea-GIF). She has also executive produced TS Madison’s highly rated variety show Turnt Out With TS Madison on Fox Soul. Claudia recently returned to NBC in the Deal or No Deal remake Deal or No Deal Island and as well as College Hill Celebrity edition for BET which she won Valedictorian.

About Funky Dineva

Funky Dineva, born Quentin Latham, has undeniably become one of the most successful YouTubers, leveraging his unique style and unapologetic personality to captivate audiences. His rise to fame is not only attributed to his entertaining content, but also his ability to educate and enlighten. Seen on networks such as Bravo, Vh1, and We TV, the Miami native is also a respected voice among LGBT+ people. Through his openness about his identity and experiences, he has fostered a sense of community and representation for individuals who often find themselves marginalized. By using his platform to advocate for inclusivity and acceptance, he has become a trailblazer in promoting diversity within online content creation.

Sunday Supper Club featuring Taraji P. Henson, Tashara Parker, Claudia Jordan, and Funky Dineva

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.