Beach Patrol Helps Earn National Title for Second Year

After a summer of dramatic rescues, medical emergencies and jellyfish, the Delaware State Beach Patrol (DSBP) helped bring home a national championship for the second year in a row for the Sussex County Lifesaving Association, with three men and three women among the top five scorers by gender in the competition.

Despite rough conditions at the U.S. Lifesaving Association competition in Huntington Beach California, with waves ranging from 4-10 feet, in the process the Sussex County Team defeated two teams from California, which had never lost a national meet when it was held in their state. Coleman Woodard, last year’s top scorer, again took first place, Landon Sengphachanch placed third and Isiah Brittingham placed fourth for men. For women, Elizabeth Fry placed first, with Amy Venables earning fourth and Jessica Tyndall earning fifth.

A total of 19 DSBP members were part of the 87 member Sussex County team, which included representatives from beaches along the southern Delaware coast. There were 56 teams and 800 competitors from across the country in the national competition.

“This was the biggest surf I’ve ever raced in, and it was big — even by California standards,” said Captain Bailey Noel, leader of the Delaware State Beach Patrol and the top scorer in masters’ classes, including run-swim-run, surf swim, Ironman and board race. “Everyone did a great job navigating paddleboards and surf skis through the waves with little experience we have in surf this heavy.”

The DSBP operates at five Delaware State Parks beaches, including Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Fenwick Island and Deauville Beach. During the national competition, DSBP men and women also placed in the top three in many events, including:

4×100 Sprint Relay – Venables, Tyndall, Hailey Moore, Helena Nester1st

90M Sprint – Tyndall 1st

2K Beach Run – Maura Lenhart 2nd

Beach Flags – Brittingham 2nd

Landline Relay – Venables, Moore, Elizabeth Perry (North Shores Beach Patrol), Mackenzie Gorman 3rd

Ironman – Woodard 3rd

4×100 Sprint Relay – Brittingham, Sengphachanch, Konnor Knarr (Rehoboth Beach Patrol), Shane Hall (Middlesex Beach Patrol) 3rd

The Delaware State Beach Patrol also took top honors in regional competitions throughout the summer including those held by Ocean City, Sea Colony, Middlesex Womens, Delaware State Parks, USLA Mid Atlantic, Dewey Beach, North Shore and Rehoboth Beach Lifeguard Olympics.

This summer to date, the Delaware Beach Patrol had plenty of real-life practice on local beaches that included 251 rescues, 64 medical emergencies requiring emergency medical services, 47 lost people and over 400 jellyfish stings. Among the events were assisting two people with possible spinal injuries in the surf, rescuing 30 swimmers caught in rip currents on Cape Henlopen, aiding three people at Indian River Inlet who swam out too far and helping two jet skiers caught in rough waters off Holts Landing.

“The Delaware State Beach Patrol is an amazing, professional and caring group of athletes, and we couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments this year, especially on our beaches in Delaware,” said Matthew Ritter, director of DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “They are simply the best.”

In addition to their duties in sea and on sand, some Delaware State Beach Patrol members also are helping build the next generation of ace lifeguards. For four weeks in the summer, several members work with the Junior Lifeguard Program, which targets youth from 7-16 years old interested in ocean swimming. For the first time in its history, it sold out of the 30 allotted slots and added 20 more to accommodate the demand. The program, which mimics the daily training required of beach patrol members, includes lessons on ocean safety, rescue skills, teamwork and mock scenarios, beach fitness, surf skills, first aid basics, and environmental awareness. At the end of the program, Delaware State Beach Junior Lifeguard compete against other Junior Lifeguards in Sussex County.

For more information on the Delaware State Beach Patrol, the Junior Lifeguard program or how to apply for both programs for the 2026 season, visit https://www.destateparks.com/beach-patrol/.

