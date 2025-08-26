Vinat Rebrands to Offline Wine, Embracing Millennial Trends and Real-Life Connections

Sarah and Emily Mack, Photo by: Charlotte Margot Bergen Cioli Offline Wine Logo Offline Wine Out of Office White Blend

Alongside its rebrand, Offline Wine launches a refreshed rewards program designed to celebrate and inspire community ‘offline.’

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vinat, a sister-founded brand bringing cheeky, accessible, and thoughtfully made European wines targeting millennial and late Gen-Z women, is excited to announce its rebrand as Offline Wine , a new name that better embodies its core purpose: delivering high-quality, approachable European wines designed for in-person connection.Sarah Mack, CEO & Co-Founder of Offline Wine, shares, "In a world where our work and social lives are more online than ever, wine remains one of life's last true invitations to unplug and connect face-to-face. Our wines are meant for real-life connection and genuine good times enjoyed 'offline,' just as they're meant to be. This name change perfectly captures how our wine brings people together, away from screens and into the moment."Reflecting Millennial Shifts in WineOffline Wine is a response to evolving wine trends, especially among millennials. This generation now buys 83% of wines priced over $15 , driving a major shift toward premium and experiential choices. Industry leaders have acted: Constellation Brands recently sold off most of its under-$15 wine portfolio to align with consumer-led premiumization. As Sarah notes, "Our wines aren't just European and accessible, they're crafted for the millennial and younger generations seeking authenticity and quality."Emily Mack, COO & Co-Founder of Offline Wine, added, “So many companies don’t even know who their customers are which absolutely blows my mind. Every decision we make is influenced by what we know about our target market. Everything from the wines we select to our labels and the content we post on social media is driven by our customers.”Despite concerns about generational transition, the Silicon Valley Bank report reveals that the millennial population is nearly equal to the boomer wine enthusiasts; the industry needs to engage younger drinkers more effectively. This shift comes as traditional wine clubs and tasting rooms see signups and visitation decline, particularly as baby boomers travel less and younger consumers seek fresh, engaging experiences: "The wine industry must actively market to younger consumers—they won’t just “age into” wine," notes Corksy Insights.Launching a New and Refreshed Rewards ProgramIn tandem with the rebrand, Offline Wine is unveiling a robust new rewards program to celebrate and incentivize vibrant, 'offline' connections among its customers. Offline Rewards is designed with every pour and sip in mind. The program rewards participants with 'Sips,' which can be earned through actions such as referrals, social media engagement, and purchases. These Sips can then be redeemed for discounts on future purchases. Additionally, members enjoy exclusive access to product launches, events, and promotions throughout the year. Overall, Offline Rewards aims to enhance brand loyalty and engagement.

