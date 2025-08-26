United Against Fentanyl Releases Five-Pillar Manifesto in Support of White House 'Make America Fentanyl Free' Campaign

United Against Fentanyl

Call to action targets stigma, denial, dealers, cartels, China's leaders and to be used at inaugural Walk for Lives events across the nation on September 20

When we speak together with embodied commitment, we transform abstract ideals into unified understanding that can truly make America fentanyl-free.” — Paul Martin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Against Fentanyl (“UAF”) yesterday released its comprehensive Five-Pillar Manifesto, strategically timed to align with the White House's newly launched "Make America Fentanyl Free" campaign. The manifesto presents a bold, multi-faceted call to address the nation's devastating fentanyl crisis and will be embedded into UAF’s inagrual Walk for Lives events , to be held in dozens of cities nationwide on Saturday, September 20th, led by bereaved family members."The importance of this action by the White House can’t be overstated,” said Paul Martin, Founder and CEO. "The federal government's commitment to making America fentanyl-free demonstrates the urgency and national priority this crisis deserves. Our manifesto provides a battle cry aimed at galvanizing a collective national voice on both the breadth of this crisis, and what must be done to end this national scourge."The Five-Pillar Manifesto aligns with UAF’s dedication to addressing the driving issues of supply and demand:PILLAR #1: STIGMA REDUCTIONCalls for Americans to treat addiction as a medical condition rather than a moral failing, arguing this approach would encourage more people to seek treatment.PILLAR #2: PARENTAL AWARENESSUAF asks parents to acknowledge that fentanyl poses risks to all children regardless of socioeconomic background, citing the dangers of counterfeit prescription pills and adolescent brain development.PILLAR #3: DEALER CESSATIONThe manifesto directly appeals to drug dealers to stop selling fentanyl-containing substances, citing community safety and the lethal nature of these drugs.PILLAR #4: CARTEL DISRUPTIONUAF calls for stopping Mexican cartel fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking operations, characterizing these organizations as criminal enterprises that harm both Mexican and American populations.PILLAR #5: CHINESE GOVERNMENT ACTIONThe organization asks Chinese leadership to stop facilitating the sale of fentanyl precursor chemicals to cartels, linking this to broader concerns about human rights and public health.The manifesto represents UAF’s strategy of addressing the crisis through a systems thinking approach, understanding that each of the five pillars are interrelated. By releasing the document in coordination with the White House and weeks before its Walk for Lives campaign, the organization aims to demonstrate unified national resolve against the fentanyl epidemic."Walk for Lives creates powerful community and national group identity through synchronized action and shared commitment. Led by bereaved family members in partnership with many of their advocacy organizations, we will walk in unity, and we will speak in unity," Martin said. "This manifesto complements the White House's Make America Fentanyl Free campaign by providing a clear vision toward a future where everyone understands this crisis fully, and becomes part of the solution."The full Five-Pillar Manifesto is available for download on UAF’s website and will serve as the organization's guiding framework for its various initiatives.About United Against Fentanyl: United Against Fentanyl is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that preserves and protects humanity with a focus on combating the fentanyl/synthetic drug crisis, with a mission to interrupt the use of illicit fentanyl through innovative, bold, and effective initiatives. Its leadership includes nationally recognized thought leaders from foreign policy, law enforcement, public health, medicine, social media, investigative journalism, business, and entertainment.

