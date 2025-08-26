A New Holiday Tradition Joins Downtown Macon – The Inaugural Marché de Noel: Macon Christmas Market

This December 5-14, 2025, Downtown Macon, Georgia will welcome the first-ever Marché de Noel: Macon Christmas Market, a European-inspired holiday experience.

With beautifully decorated wooden chalets, twinkling lights, themed nights, and daily programming, the Macon Christmas Market will bring its own unique blend of holiday charm to Middle Georgia.” — Gary Wheat, President & CEO

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downtown Macon has become a must-visit holiday destination thanks to the beloved Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza, which draws increasing numbers of visitors each year to experience the magic of millions of sparkling lights. This December 5-14, 2025, the festive atmosphere will grow even brighter as Cherry Street Plaza welcomes the first-ever Marché de Noel: Macon Christmas Market , a European-inspired holiday experience designed to complement the dazzling light display.This inaugural market takes place for ten consecutive days before Christmas in coordination with Macon's Christmas Light Extravaganza, which welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors to historic Downtown Macon each year! Visit Macon–with support of many community organizations including Bibb Distributing Company, the Community Foundation of Middle Georgia, the Peyton Anderson Foundation, Prince Manufacturing, Fall Line Brewing Co. and NewTown Macon–have enlisted the help of Fall Line Brewing Co.’s event-operations expertise, and Munich Event Group, creators of the renowned Atlanta and Roswell Christmas Markets to build this offering. The Macon Christmas Market will bring its own unique blend of authentic holiday charm to Middle Georgia.With beautifully decorated wooden chalets, twinkling lights, themed nights, and daily programming, the Market is expected to support the continued growth of visitors from across the region.“Uniquely made for the city "Where Soul Lives," this market is timed with a seasonal celebration of lights that dance through our award-winning Downtown!”“The new Macon Christmas Market will expand and support Macon on its rapid growth as a Nationally-renowned seasonal destination, and an annual holiday tradition for families in and around Central Georgia,” said President & CEO of Visit Macon, Gary Wheat. “The Christmas Market not only creates magical memories for families but also supports local artisans, small businesses and Downtown commerce while showcasing Macon as a vibrant holiday destination.”Now a global phenomenon, the holiday market tradition traces its roots to medieval Europe and its first documented appearance in Vienna in 1296. In the 17th & 18th centuries, the markets spread through Europe as a widely adopted holiday tradition. Macon's sister city relationship with Mâcon, France, will heavily influence Macon’s blend of French, Bavarian, and German traditions, and promises a truly memorable place for visiting with family and friends year after year.“Yes, we'll be serving up the traditional Gluhwein, have festive music, a bier garden, and live performances playing a blend of traditional Christmas songs and international sounds!” says Visit Macon’s Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer, Marisa Rodgers. “We look forward to having a unique array of handcrafted products and providing a variety of European savories and sweets for purchase.“This market will allow the community to come together for a bit of shopping, drinking, socializing, and celebrating after a long year.“And, this year is just the beginning! We will debut more & more traditions each year!”Sponsorship Opportunities Now AvailableAs excitement builds for this highly anticipated event, local and regional businesses are invited to partner with the Macon Christmas Market as sponsors. Sponsorship provides exclusive brand exposure at one of Middle Georgia’s premier holiday events, while also demonstrating community pride and support for a growing holiday tradition.A range of sponsorship opportunities are available, from exclusive naming rights to branded activations, family fun zone sponsorships, and more. Sponsors will receive recognition across event signage, marketing & advertising, and on-site experiences.“We are thrilled to invite businesses to be part of something special from the very beginning,” said Kaitlynn Kressin, Lead Logistics Partner of the Market and owner/operator of Fall Line Brewing Co., Just Tap’d & The Overlook on First. “Sponsors will play a vital role in bringing this vision to life and making it a tradition that will grow in scale and impact for years to come.”Vendor Applications are Still Being AcceptedFrom European classics to local artisans, if your business would be interested in applying as a vendor, applications are still open for this inaugural event. Accepted vendors will be assigned a wooden chalet structure supplied by the Macon Christmas Market, and will work closely with the event planning team to ensure displays are on theme and/or unique within the market.Get InvolvedFor sponsorship inquiries and vendor applications, please contact:📧 maconchristmasmarket@gmail.com📞 (478) 954-5540More information as it is released about the Macon Christmas Market can be found at visitmacon.org/maconchristmasmarket or by following the market on social media, @maconchristmasmarket.For more information, please contact Visit Macon’s Director of Marketing, Marisa Rodgers, at (478) 743-1074 x106 or email mrodgers@visitmacon.org.###About Visit Macon: The mission of Visit Macon is to unify and lead our community in marketing the Macon-Bibb County area as a superior visitor and meeting destination. Visit Macon promotes Macon, Georgia to travel writers, meeting planners, group tour operators, and leisure travelers in an effort to bring people and revenues into the community and area businesses. visitmacon.org

Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.