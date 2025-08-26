WSI Agencies Step Off the Sidelines to Champion Youth Sports in Their Communities

From Gaelic football to volleyball courts, WSI agencies are bringing their digital values to real-world community sports and helping youth sports thrive.

We’ve connected with new audiences, given our team an outlet to bond outside the office, and shown up for the city that’s supported us. It’s grassroots, it’s genuine, and it works.” — Christina Pilarski, Founder and CEO of CIPR Communications

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer starts to wind down with cooler evenings filled with cheers and camaraderie, WSI—the world’s largest network of AI and digital marketing agencies—is spotlighting the community sports initiatives that are driving connection across its global footprint.

Whether they’re sponsoring jerseys or coaching from the sidelines, WSI agencies are leaning into local impact. It’s community building, the WSI way: digital-first, human always.

“Communities are about connection, coming together, and giving back,” says Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “Our agencies aren’t just building digital strategies, they’re building stronger neighborhoods by showing up for the people around them. That’s what our tagline, ‘Embrace Digital. Stay Human.’ looks like in action.”

This season, we’re highlighting two standout stories from our network that reflect the real-world impact of stepping into local sports programs.

In Calgary: Bright Jerseys and Brighter Impact

What started as a sponsorship quickly turned into a shared journey for CIPR Communications and Calgary’s Gaelic football league.

“We didn’t sponsor a team to slap our logo on something,” says Christina Pilarski, President of CIPR Communications. “We did it because it aligned with our values—and it’s brought us closer to our community, our clients, and even new prospects. Plus, our bold pink CIPR jerseys are hard to miss.”

With a pitch right off Calgary’s Highway 1, the Calgary Chieftains stand out in their high-energy matches—and so do their vibrant pink kits. The sponsorship has created ripple effects far beyond the field: brand visibility, community engagement, internal team-building, and new business conversations, all of which have stemmed from this partnership.

“It’s opened doors we didn’t expect. We’ve connected with new audiences, given our team an outlet to bond outside the office, and shown up for the city that’s supported us. It’s grassroots, it’s genuine, and it works,” Pilarski adds.

And it doesn’t stop at adults. In 2025, CIPR expanded its sponsorship to include the kids’ team, giving even more young athletes a chance to sport their now-iconic CIPR jerseys across city leagues.

In Michigan: Leading From the Sidelines

Meanwhile, in Michigan, WSI Consultant Eric Cook has found his own way to give back, supporting multiple local youth programs through both financial support and hands-on involvement. Whether he’s fundraising for Special Olympics Michigan’s Polar Plunge or coaching volleyball, Eric’s commitment helps ensure no athlete is left on the sidelines due to cost or circumstance.

A Network That Grows More Than Businesses

Across the WSI network, these aren’t isolated acts—they’re part of a bigger ethos: that long-term partnerships start with showing up, not just online, but in real life.

“At WSI, we’ve always believed in long-term partnerships—and that applies to our communities too,” Brown-Dufour adds. “As kids hit the fields this summer, we’re proud our network isn’t just cheering from the sidelines—we’re right there beside them, building communities with heart.”

