Following Crack Down on Organized Retail Theft, Governor Hochul Announces Reduction in Retail Theft in New York City

Manhattan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jessica Walker said, “In recent months, many storefront businesses have told us they feel the difference and that New York has turned a corner on bringing down crime and addressing retail theft. There is more work to do but we are thankful that Governor Hochul’s legislative policies on retail theft and discovery reform appear to be working as we had hoped.”

Retail Council of New York State President and CEO Melissa O’Connor said, “Today’s announcement regarding the decline in retail theft throughout New York is a result of strong and consistent collaboration among retailers, law enforcement, prosecutors, community groups and Governor Hochul. Organized retail crime and habitual retail theft is more than just a financial loss for retailers investing in the state, it is a community safety issue that needs to be managed accordingly. I want to thank the governor for listening to the industry’s concerns several months ago, and importantly, for taking effective action. We will continue to partner with all stakeholders to ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience in New York State.”

State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda said, “I congratulate Governor Hochul on her successful measures to combat organized retail theft. The $40 million investment to combat organized retail theft is yielding real results — with a more than 12 percent drop in retail theft in New York City and 5 percent statewide. By strengthening protections for retail workers, holding perpetrators accountable, and providing $5 million in tax credits to help small businesses improve security, the Governor is protecting both workers and consumers while restoring confidence in our local economy. These efforts show that strategic investments in safety can make our communities stronger while also protecting consumers.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “Whether an individual is a business owner, retail worker or customer, everyone deserves to have safe retail experiences in New York. Businesses are the backbone of New York and need the proper resources and attention to continue thriving. Investments in additional law enforcement, tax credits for small businesses and changes in criminal penalties, have shown to be an effective way of reducing retail theft throughout the State while increasing protections for retail workers. By cracking down on this issue, Governor Hochul is putting the safety of New Yorkers as a top priority, ensuring success for us all.”