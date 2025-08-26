Laura A. H. Elliott Recognized by Influential Women 2025

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Cruz, California – Influential Women recognizes Laura A. H. Elliott in its 2025 feature for her exceptional work as a ghostwriter, screenwriter, and storytelling coach. As the creative force behind Laura’s Magic Day, she combines decades of writing expertise with a passion for narrative craft, helping leaders, creatives, and public figures turn personal experiences into meaningful, impactful stories. Laura is a USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and Kirkus-star bestselling ghostwriter specializing in biography, memoir, historical nonfiction, and leadership books, often exploring themes of survival, the heart’s journey, and cross-cultural experiences.Laura honed her storytelling skills as an award-winning screenwriter, working on projects for E! Entertainment Television, including True Hollywood Story, and later as a features reporter and multimedia storyteller at the Los Angeles Times. Her investigative rigor and emotional clarity bring human stories to life, while her cinematic writing style and narrative empathy make her a trusted partner for high-profile clients seeking to transform personal experiences into books and scripts that resonate.Her ghostwriting portfolio spans a wide range of compelling stories. Laura has written memoirs and biographies covering global quests for happiness, inspirational cancer survival journeys released in both English and Arabic, and novels emphasizing living in the moment. Her business-focused works include leadership stories shaped by tragedy, empowering female entrepreneurship narratives, and innovative books on industries ranging from optometry to blockchain for minority women entrepreneurs. Each project highlights Laura’s ability to merge purpose, insight, and narrative craft into stories that inspire and educate.Laura’s own recent memoir, Dear Laura: A Lost Chapter of WWII: A Father-Daughter Adventure of Courage, Faith & Freedom, released in July 2025, explores her father’s hidden past during World War II. The book uncovers a “lost chapter” of the war through a journey of resilience, displacement, and quiet heroism, focusing on a father-daughter quest of understanding, healing, and reclaiming a family legacy through letters, travel, and personal reflection.Beyond writing, Laura is an engaging speaker and storytelling coach. She mentors clients in crafting books, screenplays, and transformational creative projects, helping audiences uncover their own stories through a fun and intuitive process. Her guidance emphasizes self-expression, perspective, and purpose, empowering individuals to translate experiences into stories that connect and inspire.Laura is also an avid traveler, with two global circumnavigations and visits to 24 countries across six continents. Her adventures inform her storytelling, whether navigating language barriers, cultural differences, or unexpected challenges. She focuses on life-changing, planet-healing narratives that center on self-discovery, pilgrimages, ecotravel, and journeys of the heart.Through her work, Laura A. H. Elliott exemplifies the power of storytelling to illuminate human experience, bridge cultures, and inspire transformation. Whether ghostwriting, coaching, or sharing her own memoir, Laura’s dedication to narrative craft continues to leave a lasting impact on readers, clients, and audiences worldwide.Learn More about Laura A. H. Elliott:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/lauraa-elliott or through her website, https://www.laurasmagicday.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

