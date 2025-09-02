Electroninks’ Owned Circuit Scribe to Lead STEM Workforce Development Class at SEMICON Taiwan 2025

Circuit Scribe Classroom Kit

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks ’ owned Circuit Scribe , a leader in Innovative STEM education products, is proud to announce its role in leading a hands-on STEM class at this year’s SEMICON Taiwan taking place on September 10 – 12, 2025 at SEMICON Taiwan, Workforce Development Pavilion “WFD”. The session is part of a broader initiative to strengthen workforce development and build the next generation of skilled professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Electoninks invites all SEMICON attendees to visit the WFD Pavilion and discover SEMI’s initiative to connect the workforce with the semiconductor industry. Electroninks will also showcase its full range of cutting-edge conductive inks at SEMICON TAIWAN, booth M1248.The interactive class, titled Semiconductor Sparks: Unleashing Young Talent through Circuit Scribe is designed to equip participants with real-world STEM skills that are directly aligned with evolving industry needs. Open to students, the course focuses on learning the basics of circuits and create innovative projects using its unique modules. Circuit Scribe allows you to create your own circuits, by drawing them on paper, using its proprietary silver conductive ink pen. Circuit Scribe recently debuted Circuit Scribe Stickers which can power sticker components like motors, buzzers, switches and blinkers.“At Circuit Scribe, we believe that building a strong STEM workforce begins with accessible, hands-on education,” said Ana Medrano, Chief of Staff. “By leading this class at SEMICON Taiwan, we’re helping to bridge the gap between education and employment, and empowering individuals with the skills they need to thrive in the modern world.”The class is part of SEMICON Taiwan Work Force Development Pavillion’s focus on innovation, inclusion, and future-ready talent. Circuit Scribe’s involvement highlights its ongoing commitment to community engagement, workforce development, and diversity in STEM fields.All of the products mentioned are available for purchase on www.CircuitScribe.com ###About Circuit Scribe:Circuit Scribe is a line of STEM education kits that provides an innovative way of teaching how electricity and electronics work. Each kit provides the tools needed to learn the basics of circuits. Using our proprietary silver conductive ink pen, draw connections between electronic modules. Switch on the power and watch as your creations activate lights, buzzers, motors, and more. Our newest product Circuit Scribe stickers, allows you to learn all of the same principles but in a new and innovative way. To learn more visit www.CircuitScribe.com About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complimentary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.comContact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

