Tiffany Cook Recognized by Influential Women 2025

LA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly honors Tiffany Cook in its 2025 recognition, celebrating her exceptional contributions at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurship. With over a decade of experience spanning electronic health record (EHR) deployment, clinical enablement, and customer success, Tiffany has earned a reputation as a leader who bridges the gap between frontline care and digital innovation. She is currently a Senior Customer Success Manager at Microsoft, where she spearheads initiatives that help healthcare organizations adopt AI-powered solutions like DAX Copilot, improving clinical efficiency, streamlining workflows, and enhancing patient outcomes. Her career journey reflects a dedication to operational excellence, human-centered transformation, and advancing technology that serves people.Tiffany’s professional experience encompasses roles that blend clinical insight with business and technology expertise. Prior to her work at Microsoft, she held key positions at Nuance Communications and Willis-Knighton Health System, where she gained firsthand knowledge of healthcare operations and digital systems. Tiffany has also served as an Epic Application Analyst and Adjunct Instructor, mentoring aspiring healthcare professionals in medical coding, compliance, and health IT systems. These roles not only strengthened her technical expertise but also solidified her leadership philosophy, which emphasizes empathy, mentorship, and collaboration.In addition to her corporate and clinical work, Tiffany is entering the entrepreneurial space as the Founder of Pelican Sky Works, a drone technology company scheduled to launch later this year. The venture is designed to equip first responders with advanced aerial platforms for disaster recovery and emergency response while also serving the construction and agriculture industries with high-performance devices for surveillance, monitoring, and inspections. This initiative reflects Tiffany’s commitment to solving real-world problems with innovative technology, combining her technical skills with a passion for public service.A proud graduate of Louisiana Tech University, Tiffany serves on the university’s advisory board for the Health Information and Informatics program and maintains active membership in the Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS) – Louisiana Chapter. She also stays engaged with the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), advocating for collaboration, innovation, and the future of healthcare technology. Tiffany believes that technology should amplify human capabilities, not replace them, and she emphasizes empathy, transparency, and ethical application in all initiatives she leads.Tiffany attributes much of her professional success to the influence of her mother, whose resilience and courage—especially in her battle with pancreatic cancer—instilled in Tiffany a deep sense of perseverance, empathy, and purpose. “You ain’t going to keep all the balls up in the air. You’re going to be smart enough to know which ones are glass and which ones are rubber. It’s OK to drop the rubber ones because it will bounce back.” Tiffany reflects, echoing the advice that shaped her approach to leadership and decision-making. She also stresses the importance of loving what you do, which transforms challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation.A recognized advocate for women in technology and healthcare, Tiffany encourages young women entering these fields to own their voices, stay curious, and value empathy. She believes women bring critical perspectives, particularly in designing systems that serve real people. “Ask questions, challenge assumptions, and advocate for the user—whether that’s a clinician, patient, or first responder. Build your technical skills, but also invest in relationships,” she advises. Tiffany credits many of her career achievements to collaboration, mentorship, and her willingness to create new paths when existing ones do not exist—a philosophy that led her to launch Pelican Sky Works.Currently, Tiffany is focused on the opportunities and challenges presented by AI integration in healthcare. While AI promises efficiency, predictive insights, and scale, she recognizes the ongoing need for human judgment, empathy, and real-time decision-making. Tiffany champions strategies that augment human interactions with technology—using predictive health scores, sentiment analysis, and proactive engagement—while maintaining transparency and trust. She approaches AI as a tool to enhance human connection rather than replace it, ensuring solutions meet both organizational and patient needs.Guided by the values of resilience, empathy, innovation, and service, Tiffany Cook continues to make a meaningful impact across industries. Her resilience, inspired by her mother, informs her leadership in high-pressure environments. Empathy shapes how she engages with healthcare providers, students, and first responders, while innovation drives her entrepreneurial pursuits. Above all, service remains central to her work, whether mentoring future professionals, optimizing digital health solutions, or developing tools that support disaster recovery. Tiffany Cook's career exemplifies how purpose, passion, and human-centered technology can create lasting change in healthcare, technology, and beyond.

