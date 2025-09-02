Fruition Elevates Sallie Wright Serene to Vice President of Delivery

Sallie Wright Serene

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fruition , an award-winning woman-owned digital agency recognized for setting trends in the agency space, today announced the promotion of Sallie Wright Serene to Vice President of Delivery. In this strategic role, Sallie Wright will lead the daily operations of Fruition's Web Delivery Team, encompassing UX/UI Design, Project Management, Development, and Service Desk operations. She will champion Fruition's core principles of transparent collaboration, data-driven strategies, and revenue-focused outcomes—reinforcing Fruition’s commitment to delivering measurable value for every client partnership.Sallie Wright brings to this role four years of progressive leadership at Fruition, having joined as a UX Designer and rapidly advancing to Lead Senior UX Designer. Her deep expertise in user experience design and her exceptional talent for collaboration have made her a trusted leader for both Fruition’s team and clients."Sallie Wright's strategic vision and unwavering commitment to client success have been instrumental in elevating Fruition's market position," said Jim Collins, CEO of Fruition. "Her proven ability to inspire teams while delivering exceptional results makes her the ideal leader to drive our delivery excellence forward."Sallie Wright holds a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Literature from The University of the South (Sewanee) and a UX Design certification from General Assembly.For more information about Fruition's services and award-winning team, visit www.fruition.net About Fruition As a leading digital agency and woman-owned small business, Fruition has a proven track record of driving results through our talented team, delivering comprehensive services including SEO, Content Marketing, Paid Media, Email Marketing, CRO, Analytics, Website Development, UX Design, Cloud Hosting & Security, Website Support, Graphic Design & Branding, and AI Integration. Recognized as an INC 5000 company, Top U.S. Digital Agency, Colorado's Top SEO Company for 10 consecutive years, a Denver Business Journal Best Place to Work, and winner of multiple industry awards, we turn vision into reality. Visit fruition.net to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.