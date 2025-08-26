Orders of Adoption

Order(s) of Adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter(s):

1. 20250197 – Amend. to North Dakota Rule of Appellate Practice 34 Regarding Oral Argument

2. 20250242 – Amend. to North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 62 Regarding the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program

The notices are posted to the Supreme Court’s public portal. This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.