Injured Hiker Rescued from North Kinsman Trail

August 26, 2025

Lincoln, NH – On Monday, August 25, 2025, at 1:03 p.m., the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who had reportedly slipped and fallen on the Kinsman Ridge Trail near the summit of North Kinsman. Conservation Officers responded to the trailhead and began hiking up to locate the hiker. The injured hiker was identified as Dennis Boyce, of Bermuda Run, NC. Boyce was located just over the summit of North Kinsman about 3.8 miles from the trailhead.

Boyce was hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine when the injury occurred near the summit of North Kinsman. Conservation Officers made it to Boyce’s location at 4:00 p.m. Boyce reported that he was not able to hike so volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team were called to assist in a carryout. On scene, Boyce was treated for numerous injuries. Conservation Officer’s and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Volunteers were able to assist him down the trail to the Lafayette Place Campground to the Lin-Wood Ambulance arriving at 9:05 p.m.

Boyce was transported from the scene by Lin-Wood Ambulance and taken to Littleton Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

During the rescue operation, another Appalachian Trail through hiker was located with a serious but non-life-threatening injury. That hiker was assisted down the trail by Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team members and was also transported by Lin-Wood ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for further treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. Packing the 10 Essentials, even on a day hike, is imperative. For more information on hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, please visit hikesafe.com.