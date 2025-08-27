Global Labeling Machines Market to Reach $6.51 Billion at a Steady 7.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Labeling Machines Market Be By 2025?

Over the past few years, the market size for labeling machines has seen a strong expansion. The market is projected to increase from $4.47 billion in 2024 to $4.83 billion in 2025, featuring a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This previous growth can be credited to a surge in the demand for packaged food and beverages, a boost in pharmaceutical and healthcare expenditure, an upward trend in the focus on automation and intelligent manufacturing, growth in the e-commerce and retail sectors, and heightened requirements for regulation and compliance.

The market size for labeling machines is projected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, increasing to $6.51 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.7%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be associated with the rising trend of customization and short-run packaging, escalating demand for sustainable and eco-friendly labels, propagation of industrialization and manufacturing production in emerging economies, the expansion of RFID and smart labeling technologies, and increased funding in packaging aesthetics and innovation. Key trends for the forecast period cover advancements in label automation technology, incorporation of IoT and smart factory systems, technology-inspired demand for print-and-apply systems, evolution in RFID and smart labeling applications, and progress in vision inspection and quality control.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Labeling Machines Market Landscape?

The upswing in preference for packaged food items is seen to drive the expansion of the labeling machines market in the future. The term 'packaged food' pertains to any food product that has undergone processing and is then sealed inside containers or wrappers for extended shelf life and cleanliness. A high-speed urban lifestyle has resulted in increasing demand for such packaged food items, as consumers look for ready-to-consume or easily-prepared meals for the purpose of convenience and saving time. Labeling machines play a crucial role in applying critical details like contents, nutrition facts, expiry dates, and barcodes on these packaged food items. This not only supports regulatory adherence but also boosts brand recognition and builds trust among consumers. For example, as per an October 2023 report by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), a Canadian governmental department overseeing agricultural and food-related products, in 2022, the nation's exports of processed food and beverage products hit a record high of $54.3 billion, reflecting a 14.1% rise from 2021. Hence, the mounting demand for packaged food items is fueling the expansion of the labeling machines market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Labeling Machines Market?

Major players in the Labeling Machines Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Videojet Technologies Inc.

• Sidel Group

• Krones AG

• Multivac Group

• ProMach Inc.

• Bizerba SE & Co. KG

• Marchesini Group S.p.A.

• Herma GmbH

• P.E. Labellers S.p.A.

• Accraply Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Labeling Machines Industry?

Major industry players in the label machines market are concentrating their efforts on innovative advancements like automated labeling machines, designed to ensure quick and precise label application across an array of packaging types. Automated label machines, with their cutting-edge technology, allow for labels to be applied with no manual intervention required. These machines are significantly efficient, providing speedy, correct, and uniform labeling, particularly beneficial for substantial production lines. To illustrate, Domino Printing Sciences, an industrial printing solutions firm headquartered in the UK, rolled out its Mx-Series print-and-apply labeling machines in January 2024. These machines, fully automated and GS1-compliant, were created to improve traceability and facilitate data exchange throughout global supply chains. They incorporate high-speed variable data printing that is up to ten times faster than earlier models, progressive connectivity for integration with Industry 4.0, and options for automatic code verification and validation, making them versatile and trustworthy for a range of production settings.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Labeling Machines Market

The labeling machines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pressure Sensitive Or Self-Adhesive Labeling Machines, Glue-Based Labeling Machines, Sleeve Labeling Machines, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual

3) By End-Use: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Industrial And Chemicals, Logistics And Warehousing, Retail And Consumer Goods

Subsegments:

1) By Pressure-Sensitive Or Self-Adhesive Labeling Machines: Top Labeling Machines, Side Labeling Machines, Wrap Around Labeling Machines, Front and Back Labeling Machines, Rotary Labeling Machines

2) By Glue-Based Labeling Machines: Hot Melt Glue Labeling Machines, Cold Glue Labeling Machines, Roll-Fed Glue Labeling Machines, Cut-And-Stack Glue Labeling Machines

3) By Sleeve Labeling Machines: Shrink Sleeve Labeling Machines, Stretch Sleeve Labeling Machines, Full-Body Sleeve Applicators, Neck Band Applicators

4) By Other Product Types: In-Mold Labeling Machines, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Labeling Machines, Laser Label Applicators, Print And Apply Labeling Machines

Labeling Machines Market Regional Insights

In the Labeling Machines Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the 2024 labeling machines market. The report projected growth status for this region. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

