Rising Vehicle Age and Customization Fuel USD 828.2 Billion Automotive Aftermarket by 2031

Allied

The automotive aftermarket is evolving rapidly, with digital platforms and sustainability driving the next phase of industry growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive AfterMarket by Application (Infotainment and Multimedia, Engine Component, Tires and Wheels, Electrical Products, Seat and Steering Covers, Others), by Distribution (OEM, Third Party Vendors), by Vehicle Type (Two Wheeler, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), by Position (External Accessories, Internal Accessories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” The global automotive aftermarket was valued at $438.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $828.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.The automotive aftermarket refers to the secondary market of the automotive industry, comprising the manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of vehicle parts, equipment, and accessories after the sale of the automobile by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). This market plays a critical role in maintaining, upgrading, and enhancing vehicles, driven by consumer demand for replacement parts, maintenance services, and customization options. Increasing vehicle ownership, aging vehicle fleets, and advancements in digital sales channels are fueling steady aftermarket growth worldwide.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17049 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀The growth of the automotive aftermarket is primarily driven by the rising global vehicle parc and the increasing average age of vehicles. Consumers are keeping vehicles longer, which is creating higher demand for replacement parts and routine maintenance services.Technological advancements in vehicles are also shaping the aftermarket landscape. The growing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), connected vehicles, and electrification has increased demand for specialized aftermarket services and parts compatible with modern technologies.The rise of e-commerce platforms has transformed the aftermarket industry, making it easier for consumers to access a wide range of parts, compare prices, and arrange doorstep delivery. Online platforms are reshaping customer expectations with transparency and convenience.However, challenges such as the availability of counterfeit parts and price competition among vendors pose restraints to the market. Strict government regulations regarding safety and emissions also require aftermarket suppliers to adapt quickly, adding compliance costs.Additionally, sustainability trends are reshaping the aftermarket, with increasing emphasis on remanufacturing and recycling automotive components. This shift not only helps in reducing costs but also aligns with global environmental goals.Snag Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A17049 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The automotive aftermarket scope is segmented basis of application, distribution, vehicle type, position, and region. By application, it is divided into infotainment and multimedia, engine component, tires and wheels, electrical products, seat and steering covers, and others. By distribution, it is divided into OEM and third party vendors. By vehicle type, it is segmented into two wheeler, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. By position, it is divided into external accessories and internal accessories. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America and Europe hold significant shares of the automotive aftermarket, owing to an established vehicle parc, high consumer awareness, and the presence of strong distribution networks. The U.S. leads in terms of demand due to vehicle longevity and the popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) maintenance trends.Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and expanding vehicle ownership are contributing to the surge in demand for aftermarket parts and services.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17049 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The automotive aftermarket is highly competitive and fragmented, with both global players and regional companies contributing to market expansion. Key strategies include product innovation, expansion of digital platforms, and strengthening supply chains. Companies are focusing on offering high-quality, certified parts to gain consumer trust.Leading players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, HARMAN International, Panasonic Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Auto zone, DENSO Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental, Hyundai Mobis, Osram Licht AG, Michelin, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Visteon are investing in advanced technologies and forming strategic partnerships with e-commerce platforms to enhance customer reach. Local independent suppliers and workshops also remain crucial in catering to cost-conscious customers.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Rising vehicle age and ownership rates are fueling aftermarket demand globally.• E-commerce and digital sales channels are rapidly transforming aftermarket distribution.• Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, led by China and India.• Technological advancements in ADAS and EVs are creating new aftermarket opportunities.• Sustainability initiatives, including remanufacturing and recycling, are reshaping industry trends.𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Automotive Repair and Service MarketAutomotive Balance Shaft MarketAutomotive Over-the-Air (OTA) MarketAutomotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) MarketAutomotive Advanced Shifter System MarketAutomotive Head Up display Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.