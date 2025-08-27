Idaho Wood Unveils New Summer Collection of Handcrafted Wood Pendant Lights

view idaho wood's new wood pendant light range

Idaho Wood's New Collection of Wood Pendant Lights. A leading maker of wood lighting fixtures, announces its Summer 2025 collection of wood pendant lights.

OXFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho Wood, a leading U.S. maker of architectural wood lighting fixtures, has announced the launch of its new Summer 2025 collection of handcrafted wood pendant lights. View range here. This expanded range features fresh design refinements, new finish options, and expanded size selections across the Spirit Lake, Sandpoint, Pend Oreille, and Figure 8 collections.

Each light is bench-crafted in Idaho Wood’s Oxford workshop using top-grade Western Red Cedar and finished with care to preserve the material’s natural warmth and beauty. The new range reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to blending timeless design with high craftsmanship and natural materials.

“We’ve spent the past year refining the details of our pendant lights—subtle updates to proportion, grain orientation, and surface finishing—to ensure every piece not only looks beautiful, but feels beautiful too,” said a company spokesperson. “This new range brings together the best of our traditional woodworking roots with the demands of modern architectural lighting.”

The Summer 2025 collection includes multiple new pendant sizes within the existing series, including expanded variations of the Figure 8 and Clark Fork lines. The company has also introduced oil-finished and natural unfinished options across several SKUs, responding to increased interest from both residential designers and commercial specifiers.

Idaho Wood’s pendant lights are known for their minimalist form, warm light diffusion, and long-lasting construction. Each piece is UL certified and built with a steel-reinforced base, ensuring durability in both indoor and covered outdoor settings.

The full collection is now available for purchase at idahowood.com, with lead times averaging 3–5 weeks. Trade and architectural partnerships are welcomed.

