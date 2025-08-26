Spike in Pest Control Calls Hits Virginia Beach, Va.

Effective Pest Control Safe | Effective Pest Control Pest Control Service Virginia Beach

There has been an increase in reported pest control calls and online searches in Virginia Beach, Va.

We have noticed an increase in people searching for Pest Control services in Virginia beach” — Brittany Baine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🐜🐭 Spike in Pest Control Calls Hits Virginia Beach Ants, Rodents & Bed Bugs on the Rise – Health Concerns FollowUniversal Pest & Termite, a trusted family‑owned provider serving Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads, is reporting a sharp uptick in service calls this season—particularly involving ants 🐜, rodents 🐭, and bed bugs 🛏️. The increase in activity has sparked concerns about home safety and public health.🔍 What’s Happening?🐜 Ant Invasions Growing:Warm temperatures and coastal humidity are drawing ant colonies into homes across the region. Common culprits include carpenter ants, odorous house ants, and fire ants. Many residents are spotting visible trails in kitchens, pantries, and entryways.🐭 Rodent Sightings Climbing:Cooler nights and urban sprawl are driving rats and mice indoors earlier than usual. Rodents not only damage insulation and wiring—they’re also known disease carriers.🛏️ Bed Bug Bites Increasing:Bed bugs are on the move again, especially in multi‑unit buildings and tourism hotspots. Homeowners are reporting itchy welts, rashes, and difficulty sleeping due to suspected infestations.🚨 Why Hiring an Exterminator Matters:- Ants: Some species contaminate food; others (like fire ants) cause painful stings.- Rodents: Can carry over 35 diseases and trigger asthma through droppings and dander.- Bed Bugs: Bite reactions range from itching and redness to allergic swelling and infection.Choosing a BBB Accredited pest control company in Virginia Beach ensures you're working with a business that meets trusted standards of integrity, transparency, and customer service. 🛡️ Accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) means the company is committed to resolving complaints promptly, operating honestly, and building customer trust—key qualities when inviting service professionals into your home. 🏡 In a region where pests like ants, rodents, and bed bugs pose real health and property risks, partnering with a BBB Accredited provider gives you peace of mind, knowing the company is held accountable and operates under strict ethical practices. ✅🛡️ Universal Pest & Termite’s ResponseUniversal Pest & Termite has ramped up residential response teams and is offering same‑day inspections. Services include:✅ Eco-friendly Ant Control✅ Rodent Exclusion & Clean-up✅ Bed Bug Inspections & Treatments

