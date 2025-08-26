Mobile Gaming Market to Hit $269.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 11.7%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Mobile Gaming Market by Device type (Smartphone and Tablet), Genre (Action, Adventure, Puzzle, Simulation, Role Playing and Others), and Platform (Google Play and Play Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032”According to the report, the global mobile gaming industry generated $90.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $269.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2032.Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4079 Prime determinants of growthThe key factors such as increase in use and availability of mobile devices, and growth in purchasing power of people, are significant factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, lack of user privacy has hampered the market growth. Furthermore, rise of mobile e-sports and advancements in AR and VR technologies are expected to provide opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.Covid-19 ScenarioThe mobile gaming market faced a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns.However, the demand for mobile gaming software was restored as the global situation started ameliorating. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the mobile gaming market.The smartphone segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of device type, the smartphone segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global mobile gaming market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the immense use of smartphones by the majority of the population in the world as compared to tablets. However, the tablet segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the growth in demand and manufacturing of tablets that come with wider screens, better features, and visuals, and provide convenience for users to operate and are portable such as phones to carry anywhere.

On the basis of genre, the action segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the share in the global mobile gaming market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the large use of on-premise mobile gaming software used by companies. This is attributed to the huge popularity of shooting games such as Modern Warfare 2, Splatoon 3, and Valorent. However, the role playing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the increase in popularity of story mode games and multiple team games in which each character play a different role. Games such as GTA, Pubg, FIFA, and God of War have increased more user engagement and developed more of a social and emotional connection among users.The Google Play segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodOn the basis of platform, the google play segment held the largest share in 2022, thus contributing to nearly three-fourths of share in the mobile gaming market. This is attributed to the high use of aptitude/psychometric test in corporate, education, and government sectors to judge the candidates. This is attributed to the large presence of Android phone users globally as compared to iPhones. However, the app store segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.2 % from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to growth in shift toward use of iPhone that come with aesthetic features, marvelous touch, high- resolution cameras, high-resolution video software, and fast iOS processors which make the user stuck to the brand. In addition, the high security provided by I-phone as compared to other phones.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global mobile gaming market revenue, in the region. This can be attributed to the large presence of video game and graphics-producing companies such as Electronic Arts, Activision, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games, present in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2032, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the large number of gaming start-ups growing in the region. In addition, a large amount of gaming tournaments are being increasingly held in Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players: -Google Inc.Apple Inc.Electronic Arts Inc.Ubisoft Entertainment SAGameloft SEKabam Games Inc.Rovio Entertainment OyjNintendo Co. Ltd.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.Tencent Holdings Limited.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mobile gaming market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. Linux Operating System MarketCloud Computing Services MarketVirtual Event Platforms MarketDemand Side Platform (DSP) System MarketCloud Data Security MarketArtificial Neural Network MarketMicroserver Market Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware.

