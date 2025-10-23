WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Building Information Modeling Market Reach USD 34.2 Billion at 16.0% CAGR by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global building information modeling market size was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 34.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2032 during the market forecast.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 494 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1075 Driving FactorsThe building information modeling market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the government mandating building information modeling usage (BIM) and the increasing adoption of digital technology by the construction sector. Moreover, the emergence of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies and their integration with BIM is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, increasing initial expenditure on BIM technology limits the growth of the building information modeling market.Market SegmentationThe building information modeling industry is segmented based on component, deployment mode, project life cycle, building type, application, end-user and region. In terms of component, the building information modeling bim market is divided into solution and services. By deployment mode the market is divided into on-premise and cloud-based. By project life-cycle the market is divided into preconstruction, construction and operations. By building type, the market is divided into commercial, residential and industrial. By Application, the market is divided into planning & modelling, construction & design, asset management, building system analysis & maintenance scheduling and others. By end user, the building information modeling market is divided into architects/engineers, contractors and others. By region-wise the BIM market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the building information modeling in ICT market analysis are Aveva Group Plc., Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc., Autodesk Inc., Beck Technolgy Ltd., Pentagon Solution Ltd., Nemetschek SE, Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes, and Asite Solutions Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the building information modeling industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1075 By region, the building information modeling market was dominated by North America in 2023. The region's leadership can be attributed to the early adoption of advanced construction technologies, stringent regulatory frameworks, and the increasing focus on sustainable and smart building practices. In the U.S. and Canada, government initiatives and mandates for the use of BIM in large infrastructure and commercial projects have significantly driven its adoption.By building type, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2023, This is primarily due to the widespread adoption of BIM technology in large-scale commercial construction projects, including office buildings, retail spaces, hospitals, and hotels. The commercial construction sector demands highly detailed design, planning, and project management, which BIM provides through its ability to enhance collaboration, improve efficiency, and reduce construction costs and errors.By application, the planning and modelling segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. This is because BIM's core strength lies in its ability to create detailed and accurate 3D models during the early stages of construction projects. These models facilitate better planning, visualization, and decision-making for architects, engineers, and project managers. However, the building system analysis and maintenance scheduling segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 19.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for tools that help manage the operational lifecycle of buildings, particularly in terms of maintenance and optimizing building systems such as HVAC, electrical, and plumbing.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (494 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/building-information-modeling-market/purchase-options Key Industry Developments● In June 2024, Microsol Resources Corporation launched an addition of Egnyte to its growing association of technology partners. Egnyte transforms where and how companies work with their content. Combining many different software categories into one unified platform gives IT the visibility and control they require while also empowering knowledge workers with the intelligence, automation, and flexibility they required.● In June 2023, OpenSpace launched a new product for building information modeling (BIM) technology to be adopted in the field for fast problem-solving. OpenSpace BIM+ is a suite of easy-to-use 3D tools to help field teams and virtual design and construction (VDC) teams to get work done faster by unlocking BIM coordination on site.● In December 2021, Capgemini partnered with Autodesk, Inc., to deliver end-to-end Building Information Modeling (BIM) platforms and transformation programs. 