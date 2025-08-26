Orbital Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

What Is The Orbital Infrastructure Market Size And Growth?

There has been substantial growth in the orbital infrastructure market in the recent past. The market, estimated at $13.48 billion in 2024, is set to escalate to $14.80 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth observed in this historical phase can be credited to factors such as accelerated space exploration endeavors, a surge in satellite constellations, the remnants of the cold war space race, government-initiated space programs, the evolution of communication satellites, and commercial satellite launches.

The market size of the orbital infrastructure is set to witness significant growth in the coming years, ballooning to $21.33 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Several factors can be cited for this projected increase, such as heightened private sector investment, a broadening scope of international collaborations in space, a need for in-orbit service capabilities, an upsurge in space tourism initiatives, a demand for space-centric research platforms, and growth of low earth orbit constellations. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass autonomous satellite servicing, use of artificial intelligence in space traffic management, advanced thermal control systems, on-orbit refuelling technologies, quantum communication systems, and 3d printing under microgravity conditions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Orbital Infrastructure Market?

The anticipated rise in the number of satellites is foreseen to propel the expansion of the orbital infrastructure market. Satellites, which are artificial entities dispatched into orbit around Earth or other heavenly bodies, carry out a range of tasks like communication, navigation, terrestrial observation, scientific analysis, and military vigilance. Due to escalating demand for worldwide connectivity via satellite-derived internet facilities, there is an upsurge in the count of satellites. Ground networks often fail to cover remote and underprivileged regions. The essential in-orbit facilities for satellites are catered by orbital infrastructure, paving the way for a viable deployment and operation of satellites. Efficiency can be heightened through various abilities such as refueling, repairing, and data handling, thereby boosting satellite performance and life expectancy. For instance, the Government Accountability Office, a US government bureau, reported in September 2022 that around 5,500 active satellites were orbiting the Earth, forecasting an additional 58,000 launches by 2030. Hence, the burgeoning number of satellites is stimulating the progress of the orbital infrastructure market.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Orbital Infrastructure Market?

Key orbital infrastructure market players are keen on the creation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI labs in space, which assist autonomous research, augment satellite functioning, and facilitate real-time orbital data processing and decision-making. An AI lab in space is essentially a devoted research and computing space, situated on a satellite, space station, or orbital platform, geared towards developing, experimenting, and employing artificial intelligence (AI) innovations in the specific atmosphere of space. For example, in November 2024, an Indian aerospace firm, TM2Space Technologies Pvt. Ltd., kickstarted an AI lab in space called My Orbital Infrastructure-Technology Demonstrator (MOI-TD). This AI lab is structured to execute autonomous experiments in microgravity using sophisticated radiation-hardened systems to maintain operational dependability in harsh deep-space situations. The MOI-TD possesses superior real-time orbital data processing abilities that reduce latency and broadcasting expenses and is fitted with state-of-the-art apparatus, including reaction wheels, magnetometers, an AI accelerator, and a sophisticated on-board computer, all safeguarded by radiation shielding. It operates on flexible solar cells, paving the way for future ecologically friendly space-based data centers.

How Is The Orbital Infrastructure Market Segmented?

The orbital infrastructure market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Satellites, Ground Stations, Launch Vehicles, Other Components

2) By Application: Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Space Exploration, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Commercial, Government, Military, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Satellites: Communication Satellites, Earth Observation Satellites, Navigation Satellites, Scientific Satellites, Military Or Defense Satellites, Small Satellites

2) By Ground Stations: Telemetry, Tracking, And Command (TT&C) Stations, Mission Control Centers, Antenna Systems, Data Processing Centers, Remote Ground Terminals, Satellite Communication Gateways

3) By Launch Vehicles: Small-Lift Launch Vehicles, Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles, Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicles, Reusable Launch Vehicles, Dedicated Launch Services, Rideshare Launch Services

4) By Other Components: Space Tugs And In-Orbit Transfer Vehicles, On-Orbit Servicing Modules, Orbital Refueling Systems, Debris Removal Systems, Power And Propulsion Modules, Satellite Constellation Management Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Orbital Infrastructure Market?

In the Orbital Infrastructure Global Market Report for 2025, North America holds the position of being the leading region for the year 2024. Projections indicate an anticipated growth in this region. The report provides coverage for various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

