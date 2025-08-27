The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Light Duty Welded Bar Grating Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

It will grow to $1.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Light Duty Welded Bar Grating Market Through 2025?

The market size of the light duty welded bar grating has been showing robust growth in recent years. There is an expected expansion from $0.80 billion in 2024, leading up to $0.84 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Growth during this historic phase can be linked to the upsurge in the construction of commercial infrastructures, amplified government expenditure, burgeoning mining operations, and an increase in the construction of warehouses, as well as a spike in renovation and remodeling projects.

The market for light duty welded bar grating is forecasted to witness solid growth in the coming years, expanding to a size of $1.06 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The predicted expansion in this period can be linked to the escalating demand for materials that can be recycled, increased utilization in the construction of platforms, a surge in adoption within industrial sectors, the amplified need to replace aged floors, and heightened investment into public infrastructure. Expected trends over this period are improvements in automated welding, incorporation of digital design, technological revolutions in coatings that resist corrosion, advancements in lightweight aluminium materials and progress in customizing laser-cutting.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Light Duty Welded Bar Grating Market?

The escalation in construction undertakings is anticipated to boost the advancement of the light-duty welded bar grating market in the future. This includes various processes involved in creating, refurbishing, or dismantling structures and infrastructural projects that contribute towards urban progression and environmental structuring. The upsurge in construction projects is powered by the government's growing investments in infrastructure, promoting large-scale project undertakings like highways, bridges, and civic amenities, thereby speeding up the overall demand for construction. Light-duty welded bar grating aids these construction activities by offering a robust, non-slip, and easy-to-set-up flooring resolution that improves safety and effectiveness in numerous structural usages. For example, as per the Office for National Statistics, a government department based in the UK, there was a surge in new construction projects by $19.96 million (£18,161 million) in November 2023, with a growth of 16.8% in private sector projects and a 13.1% rise in public sector projects during 2022. Consequently, the surge in construction activities will spur the growth of the light-duty welded bar grating market.

Which Players Dominate The Light Duty Welded Bar Grating Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Light Duty Welded Bar Grating Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nucor Corporation

• McNichols Company

• Ohio Gratings Inc.

• IKG Industries

• Webforge

• Ningbo Lihongyuan Steel Grating Co. Ltd.

• Brown-Campbell Company

• Grating Pacific Inc.

• Duke Industries Private Limited

• Anping Enzar Metal Products Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Light Duty Welded Bar Grating Market?

The escalating activities in oil and gas exploration are foreseen to fuel the expansion of the light-duty welded bar grating market. The term oil and gas exploration describes the identification and assessment of subterranean or underwater oil and natural gas deposits for potential extraction. The rise in these activities is driven by the increasing worldwide energy demand, prompting companies to seek and exploit new resources. Light-duty welded bar grating aids these endeavors by providing a durable, anti-corrosive platform solution, thereby improving security and attainability in severe operational conditions. For instance, the Energy Information Administration, a statistical and analytical agency in the US, indicated in June 2023, that the global demand for oil is likely to increase by 6% from 2022 to 2028, reaching a daily quota of 105.7 million barrels. Further, the global investments in upstream activities for oil and gas exploration, extraction, and production are on track to escalate by 11% yearly, setting a new record of $528 billion in 2023. Consequently, the continued rise in oil and gas exploration activities will promote the expansion of the light-duty welded bar grating market.

Global Light Duty Welded Bar Grating Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The light duty welded bar grating market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Stainless Steel Grating, Carbon Steel Grating, Aluminum Grating, Other Types

2) By Coating Type: Painted, Galvanized, Powder Coated, Untreated

3) By Application: Walkways, Safety Barrier, Drainage Covers, Shelving, Other Applications

4) By End-User Industry: Construction, Oil And Gas, Mining, Chemical, Food Processing, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Stainless Steel Grating: 304 Stainless Steel Grating, 316 Stainless Steel Grating, Slip-Resistant Stainless Steel Grating, Press-Locked Stainless Steel Grating

2) By Carbon Steel Grating: Plain Surface Carbon Steel Grating, Serrated Surface Carbon Steel Grating, Galvanized Carbon Steel Grating, Painted Carbon Steel Grating

3) By Aluminum Grating: Swaged Aluminum Grating, Pressure-Locked Aluminum Grating, Serrated Aluminum Grating, Anodized Aluminum Grating

4) By Other Types: Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Grating, Expanded Metal Grating, Plastic Bar Grating, Composite Grating

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Light Duty Welded Bar Grating Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Light Duty Welded Bar Grating, North America has the highest market share. However, the fastest projected growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region. Other regions detailed in the report encompass Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

