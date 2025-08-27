Liquid Rocket Engine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Liquid Rocket Engine Market Size And Growth?

The market size for liquid rocket engines has seen significant growth in the last few years. It is anticipated to increase from $3.11 billion in 2024 to $3.34 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This past growth can be linked to governmental space exploration initiatives, defense budgets for the military, the need for satellite launches, the rise in private sector involvement, and the burgeoning field of commercial space tourism.

The size of the liquid rocket engine market is predicted to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $4.41 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This projected growth within the forecast period can be attributed to the advent of reusable rocket technologies, an increase in small satellite launches, the rise of space agencies in developing nations, global space collaboration efforts, and the growing application of additive manufacturing. The forecast period is also expected to see major trends like the development of hybrid propulsion systems, the application of green propellants, the miniaturization of propulsion systems, advancements in cryogenic technology and the incorporation of smart diagnostics systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Liquid Rocket Engine Market?

The surge in satellite launch needs is predicted to fuel the expansion of the liquid rocket engine market. Satellite launches, which involve the use of rocket vehicles to deploy artificial satellites into space, are experiencing growing demand mainly due to the escalating necessity for monitoring the earth. They play a pivotal role in areas such as climate surveillance, natural adversity management, agriculture, and urbanisation planning by supplying vital data. Liquid rocket engines are instrumental in facilitating satellite launches since they produce the necessary high thrust and precision control to propel payloads into specific orbits beyond the Earth's atmosphere. This ensures the consistent deployment of satellites used in communication, earth surveillance, navigation, and scientific investigation. For example, in September 2022, the US-based Government Accountability Office reported that as of the spring of 2022, approximately 5,500 satellites were functioning in orbit, with the expectation of nearly 58,000 additional satellites being launched by 2030. Consequently, the escalating demand for satellite launches is propelling the expansion of the liquid rocket engine market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Liquid Rocket Engine Market?

Major players in the Liquid Rocket Engine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Safran S.A.

• IHI Corporation

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

• Blue Origin LLC

• ArianeGroup SAS

• United Launch Alliance LLC

• Rocket Lab USA Inc.

• Relativity Space Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Liquid Rocket Engine Market?

Leading businesses in the liquid rocket engine market are concentrating on creating novel products like storable liquid rocket engines, to augment rapid deployment and boost mission adaptability. These engines, which use liquid propellants that can be kept at normal temperatures for long durations without deterioration, facilitate quick launch preparedness, making them perfectly suited for defensive and urgent space missions. For example, in May 2023, Ursa Major Technologies, Inc., an American aerospace firm, unveiled Draper, a storable liquid rocket engine with 4,000-pound-thrust specifically designed for hypersonic defense uses. Draper utilises a closed catalyst cycle with hydrogen peroxide and kerosene propellants, allowing long term storage at ambient temperature and immediate launch when needed. This engine provides the agility and active throttle management needed to efficiently counter developing hypersonic threats, merging the rapid response of a solid rocket motor with the accuracy of liquid propulsion.

How Is The Liquid Rocket Engine Market Segmented?

The liquid rocket engine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Engine Type: Monopropellant Engines, Bipropellant Engines, Hybrid Engines

2) By Fuel Type: Kerosene-Based Fuels, Hydrogen-Based Fuels, Rocket Propellant-1 (RP-1), Liquid Oxygen, Hypergolic Propellants

3) By Propulsion System: Cryogenic, Non‑Cryogenic

4) By Application: Aerospace Exploration, Satellite Launches, Defense And Military Applications, Space Tourism, Research And Development

5) By End-user: Govement Space Agencies, Private Space Companies, Defense Contractors, Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Monopropellant Engines: Hydrazine-Based Engines, Nitrous Oxide-Based Engines, Hydrogen Peroxide-Based Engines, Green Propellant-Based Engines

2) By Bipropellant Engines: Hypergolic Propellant Engines, Cryogenic Propellant Engines, Semi-Cryogenic Propellant Engines, Storable Liquid Propellant Engines

3) By Hybrid Engines: Paraffin-Based Hybrid Engines, Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB)-Based Engines, Polyethylene-Based Hybrid Engines, 3D-Printed Fuel Grain Engines

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Liquid Rocket Engine Market?

In the Liquid Rocket Engine Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. It is predicted that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights about the markets in various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

