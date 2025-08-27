The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Life Support Pressure Vessels Market CAGR to be at 6.9% from 2025 to 2029 | $3.05 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

It will grow to $3.05 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Life Support Pressure Vessels Market?

In past years, the market size of the life support pressure vessels has seen powerful growth. The market is projected to climb from $2.18 billion in 2024 to $2.33 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historical period. These include an escalating demand for manned space missions, a surge in investment in deep-sea exploration, an increase in applications in the military and defense sectors, continuous improvements in material science and manufacturing, and a heightened focus on ensuring the safety of astronauts and divers.

The market for life support pressure vessels is set to witness substantial growth in the coming years, expecting to reach around $3.05 billion in value by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%. Several factors contribute to this projected increase during the forecasted period, such as the intensifying emphasis placed on lengthy space missions, the rise of commercial space tourism, underwater research and infrastructure projects, the growing integration of cutting-edge monitoring systems, and increased state financing for space and undersea programs. The key projected trends within this period comprise developing technology in composite pressure vessels, enhanced automated manufacturing processes, innovative lightweight and high-strength materials, integrating IoT for instantaneous monitoring, and improvements in modular life support systems.

Download a free sample of the life support pressure vessels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25375&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Life Support Pressure Vessels Market?

The growth of the life support pressure vessels market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in space travel activities. This term encompasses all procedures and quests that involve launching and piloting spacecraft outside of the Earth's atmosphere. The development of reusable rocket technology has reduced launch costs and increased mission frequency, thereby elevating the number of space travel activities. Pressure vessels used for life support play a critical role in these ventures by keeping essential gases like oxygen and nitrogen safely stored and regulated, guaranteeing a dependable, managed environment for astronauts to breathe during missions. In July 2023, as per the Space Foundation, an advocacy group for space based in the US, the worldwide space economy reached a value of $570 billion, showing an improvement of 7.4% from the revised $531 billion in the previous year, 2022. Hence, the surge in space travel activities is fostering the expansion of the life support pressure vessels market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Life Support Pressure Vessels Market?

Major players in the Life Support Pressure Vessels Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• L'AIR LIQUIDE S.A.

• Rockwell Collins Inc.

• National Aeronautics and Space Administration

• Safran S.A.

• Space Exploration Technologies Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Life Support Pressure Vessels Industry?

Leading businesses in the life support pressure vessels market are prioritizing innovative strategies such as cutting-edge pressure vessels to boost dependability, weight efficiency, and operational safety in harsh conditions. These next-generation pressure vessels are complex containment systems that make use of robust composites and intelligent monitoring technology to offer superior strength-to-weight proportions and real-time monitoring of vital gas or liquid storage applications. For example, Collins Aerospace, a prominent figure in aerospace and defense systems from the US, introduced the OxyJump NG oxygen supply system for military parachutists in May 2023. This system is fitted with a state-of-the-art composite pressure vessel that reduces the overall weight by 30% without sacrificing its strength. It comprises a precision regulator that easily adjusts oxygen supply in response to swift altitude changes. Moreover, the pressure vessel is built to resist impact and has been thoroughly tested to withstand severe operational conditions, making it safer and improving performance for high-altitude military leaps.

What Segments Are Covered In The Life Support Pressure Vessels Market Report?

The life support pressure vessels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Cylindrical Pressure Vessels, Spherical Pressure Vessels, Composite Pressure Vessels, Multi-Layer Pressure Vessels

2) By Material: Carbon Fiber, Aluminum, Steel, Other Materials

3) By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Emergency Services, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Defense, Commercial, Research Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cylindrical Pressure Vessels: Single-Walled Cylindrical Vessels, Double-Walled Cylindrical Vessels, Reinforced Cylindrical Vessels

2) By Spherical Pressure Vessels: Single-Layer Spherical Vessels, Multi-Layer Spherical Vessels, Reinforced Spherical Vessels

3) By Composite Pressure Vessels: Filament-Wound Composite Vessels, Wrapped Composite Vessels, Hybrid Composite Vessels

4) By Multi-Layer Pressure Vessels: Metal-Lined Multi-Layer Vessels, Polymer-Lined Multi-Layer Vessels, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Multi-Layer Vessels

View the full life support pressure vessels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/life-support-pressure-vessels-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Life Support Pressure Vessels Market?

For the year laid out in Life Support Pressure Vessels Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the largest region in the life support pressure vessels market. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will witness the most accelerated growth in the coming years. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Life Support Pressure Vessels Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-reinforced-plastic-vessels-global-market-report

Vascular Closure Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-closure-devices-global-market-report

FRP Vessels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frp-vessels-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.