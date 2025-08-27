The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Leisure And Defense Power Boats Market to Reach USD $35.69 Billion by 2029 at 6.9% CAGR

It will grow to $35.69 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Leisure And Defense Power Boats Market In 2025?

The market size of leisure and defense power boats has seen a significant surge in recent years. It is projected to expand from a value of $25.46 billion in 2024 to a worth of $27.29 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This impressive growth in the historical period can be credited to factors such as elevated demand for luxury boats, increased investments in boating infrastructure, the rise of digital sales platforms, heightened emphasis on smart connectivity, and an uptick in government spending.

The market size for leisure and defense power boats is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching $35.69 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period consist of increasing disposable income, rising global defense and security expenditure, escalating demand for hybrid and electric power boats, expansion of the tourism and travel industry, and heightened demand for recreational boating. Major upcoming trends during this period include the development of innovative technologies, eco-conscious designs, the application of electric outboard motors, and the incorporation of smart connected boats.

Download a free sample of the leisure and defense power boats market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25373&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Leisure And Defense Power Boats Market?

The rise in the tourism and travel sector is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the leisure and defense power boats market. The tourism industry, encompassing everything from travel for pleasure to business trips, includes various services such as transportation, lodging, dining, and entertainment. The growth of this sector is primarily due to increased disposable income, which empowers individuals and families to afford vacation travels and related services. Leisure and defense power boats contribute to the tourism industry by providing enjoyable activities such as cruises and fishing expeditions while maintaining safety through patrols and emergency responses, thereby enhancing travelers' experiences and safety. In December 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government body in Australia, reported domestic tourism expenditure had increased by $34.9 billion, reaching $124.9 billion in 2022-23. Also, international tourism expenditure grew by $17.7 billion, totalling $23.6 billion in chain volume terms. Thus, the growth of the tourism and travel sector is a significant driver for the leisure and defense power boats market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Leisure And Defense Power Boats Industry?

Major players in the Leisure And Defense Power Boats Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

• Brunswick Corporation

• Groupe Beneteau S.A.

• MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

• Marine Products Corporation

• Viking Yacht Company Inc.

• Westport LLC

• Monterey Boats Inc.

• Metal Shark Boats LLC

• Grady-White Boats Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Leisure And Defense Power Boats Market In The Globe?

Leading companies in the leisure and defense power boats industry are concentrating on the creation of innovative products like air defense boats in order to enhance maritime security skills, satisfy the changing defense necessities and broaden their range of products for specialized military and patrol operations. An air defense boat is a unique naval ship equipped with advanced weapons and radar systems, capable of detecting, tracking, and engaging with airborne threats such as drones, helicopters, and aircraft. These boats are commonly utilized by military or coast guard units to guard coastal regions, harbors, and vital maritime areas against airborne invasions. For example, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a government organization in Iran, introduced the first air defense boat in March 2023 that can fire deadly missiles. This revolutionary platform combines naval speed and maneuverability with superior air defense capabilities, allowing the boat to counter airborne threats such as drones, helicopters, and low-altitude aircraft straight from maritime locations. Distinct features consist of a compact yet high-performing VLS array, flawless integration with radar and fire-control systems, and the capability to launch missiles while moving, a feature rarely found on smaller vessels.

What Segments Are Covered In The Leisure And Defense Power Boats Market Report?

The leisure and defense power boats market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Leisure Power Boats, Defense Power Boats

2) By Propulsion Type: Internal Combustion Engine, Electric, Hybrid

3) By Size And Capacity: Small Boats Up To 25 Feet, Medium Boats 26 To 50 Feet, Large Boats Above 50 Feet, Differentiated By Passenger Or Payload Capacity

4) By Application: Leisure, Fishing, Transportation, Sports, Travel And Tourism, Defense, Military, Police Patrol, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Leisure Power Boats: Yachts, Cabin Cruisers, Bowriders, Pontoon Boats, Jet Boats, Personal Watercraft, Ski and Wake Boats

2) By Defense Power Boats: Patrol Boats, Interceptor Boats, Rigid Inflatable Boats, Landing Craft, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Boats, Special Operations Boats, Mine Countermeasure Boats

View the full leisure and defense power boats market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leisure-and-defense-power-boats-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Leisure And Defense Power Boats Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for leisure and defense power boats, with Asia-Pacific predicted to have the highest growth rate in the coming years. The areas of focus in the report on this market encompass North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Leisure And Defense Power Boats Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Recreational Boating Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recreational-boating-global-market-report

Small Boats Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-boats-global-market-report

Boat Building Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boat-building-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.