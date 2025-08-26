Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Market 2025-2029: Growth Developments with Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Global Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size for LiDAR, specifically obstacle-avoidance light detection and ranging, has experienced a swift expansion. The market is projected to increase from $1.19 billion in 2024 to about $1.37 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The surge during the historical period can be linked to the escalated adoption of cutting-edge driver assistance systems, the rising implementation of automation in industrial sectors, early adoption trends in robotics and drones, heightened demand for precision in manufacturing, and the robust initial backing from the defense and aerospace sectors.

In the coming years, the market for obstacle-avoidance light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is predicted to witness a swift expansion, reaching a value of $2.42 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth during the forecast period include a boost in the production of autonomous vehicles, broadening of smart city and infrastructure projects, and escalated demand for warehouse automation, coupled with an enhanced focus on traffic safety and favorable governmental policies regarding autonomous mobility. The forecast period also expects to see key trends such as advancements in solid-state LiDAR technology, amalgamation of artificial intelligence with LiDAR systems, continuous evolution of compact and cost-efficient LiDAR units, research on sensor fusion techniques, and novel innovations in automobile-grade LiDAR designs.

Download a free sample of the obstacle-avoidance light detection and ranging (lidar) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25446&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Market?

The rise in requirements for self-driving vehicles is anticipated to boost the expansion of the obstacle-avoidance light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market in the future. These autonomous vehicles utilize sensors, cameras, radar, and artificial intelligence for navigation and operation without the need for human control. Obstacle-avoidance LiDAR assists these vehicles in generating detailed, high-definition 3D mappings of their immediate environment in real-time. It facilitates pinpoint detection and categorization of nearby entities, like pedestrians, cyclists, and street debris. For example, in February 2025, Trafikanalys, a government organization based in Sweden, reported that the intelligent connected vehicle industry in China was worth $18.71 billion (134.2 billion yuan) in 2022, with predictions of a growth up to $30.99 billion (222.3 billion yuan) by 2026, thus indicating quick escalation. Consequently, the escalating requirement for autonomous vehicles is fueling the growth of the obstacle-avoidance light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market.

Which Players Dominate The Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Continental AG

• Valeo S.A.

• Aptiv PLC

• Waymo LLC

• LS LiDAR Technology Co. Ltd.

• Hesai Technology Co. Ltd.

• Ouster Inc.

• Luminar Technologies Inc.

• Hokuyo Automatic Co. Ltd.

• Benewake (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Market?

Leading businesses in the sphere of obstacle-avoidance light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market are concentrating on the development of cutting-edge products. One such innovation is the frequency-modulated continuous wave technology, developed to enhance motion tracking, range, and accuracy while circumventing interference. As opposed to other methods, frequency-modulated continuous wave technology continuously projects laser light and adjusts its frequency consistently over time. It operates by gauging the time and frequency shift between signals sent and received, subsequently computing the distance and rate of movement of objects. For example, Aeva Technologies Inc., a US-based firm specialised in sensing hardware and perception software, unveiled a 4D LiDAR sensor named 'Aeries II' in February 2022. Designed with automotive-grade reliability, Aeries II is set to revolutionize automotive and industrial applications by providing real-time images with as many as 1000 lines per frame, devoid of motion blur. It facilitates 4D Localization by offering real-time ego vehicle motion estimation with six degrees of freedom. In addition, it also has the 4D Perception Capability, which can detect instantaneous velocity (known as the 4th dimension) for each point in addition to its 3D position.

Global Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The obstacle-avoidance light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Solid-State Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Mechanical Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR)

2) By Range: Short-Range (Up To 100 Meters), Medium-Range (100 To 500 Meters), Long-Range (500 Meters And Above)

3) By Technology Type: Time-Of-Flight (ToF) Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Phase-Shift Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Flash Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Hybrid Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR)

4) By Application: 3D Recognition, Volume Measurement, People Counting, Safe Working Area Protection, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solid-State Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR): Flash Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Optical Phase Array Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), MEMS-based Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR)

2) By Mechanical Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR): Spinning Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Oscillating Mirror Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Dual-Axis Rotating Mirror Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR), Hybrid Rotational Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR)

View the full obstacle-avoidance light detection and ranging (lidar) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/obstacle-avoidance-light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), North America emerged as the leading region. It is also projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions, specifically, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Obstacle-Avoidance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Lidar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-lidar-global-market-report

Lidar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lidar-global-market-report

Road Profile Laser Sensor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/road-profile-laser-sensor-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.