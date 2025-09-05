Multipurpose Courts Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Multipurpose Courts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Multipurpose Courts Market Be By 2025?

The multipurpose courts market size has experienced robust growth in the past few years. It is predicted to increase from $2.35 billion in 2024 to $2.55 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include urbanization, the expansion of sports in schools and universities, government investments in infrastructure, growing awareness regarding health, and the rise in popularity of community sports.

The market size for multipurpose courts is predicted to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years, and is likely to rise to $3.46 billion in 2029, with an 8.0% compound annual growth rate. The projected growth during the forecast period is due to the rising fondness for indoor and outdoor sports, intensified by an increased demand for premium sports, upward trends in disposable income, the escalating demand for flexible sports infrastructure, and the increased application of synthetic flooring materials. The notable trends expected during this period encompass the application of intelligent technologies, the incorporation of multi-sport facilities, the use of environmentally friendly surface materials, modular court systems, and a growing demand for mobile court solutions.

Download a free sample of the multipurpose courts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27112&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Multipurpose Courts Market Landscape?

The increase in active involvement in sports and physical activities is predicted to boost the multipurpose courts market's growth in the future. This rise in sports participation can be attributed to heightened health consciousness and the recognition of physical activity's benefits for overall fitness and mental health across all age brackets. The greater the participation in sports, the higher the demand for versatile and resilient play areas, positioning multipurpose courts as the chosen solution for facilitating various sports in communal spaces. For example, in October 2024, the US-based, Non-Profit, Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported a surge in team sports involvement by roughly 8 million people in 2023 relative to the preceding year, an 11% increment from 2022. Consequently, the increasing sports participation is spurring the expansion of the multipurpose courts market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Multipurpose Courts Market?

Major players in the Multipurpose Courts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Gerflor SAS

• SnapSports LLC

• Horner Flooring Co. Inc.

• Aacer Acquisition LLC

• Mondo S.p.A.

• Tarkett S.A.

• California Sports Surfaces Pty Ltd

• Sport Systems Ltd

• Sport Surfaces LLC

• Court Craft (Aust) Pty Ltd

What Are The Future Trends Of The Multipurpose Courts Market?

Leading firms in the multipurpose courts sector are concentrating on the creation of cutting-edge solutions like modular flooring systems to improve their durability, installation convenience, and multipurpose use for a range of sports and activities. Modular flooring systems are essentially interlocking, premade floor panels configured for swift set-up and dismantling; they offer adaptability for a variety of sports and occasions. This offers a sturdy, easy to maintain surface that can be conveniently restructured or moved, making it an ideal option for multipurpose court uses. For example, in October 2024, a national primary school in Malaysia called SJK(T) Mak Mandin, launched a recently built multipurpose court complete with a modular flooring system. This system aids in multiple sports activities such as basketball, volleyball, and hockey, and offers students a resilient and flexible space for physical education and additional activities. The advantage of this modular design is that the court can be used throughout the year, enabling rapid changes between sports and straightforward upkeep - this becomes particularly helpful in a school setting experiencing high foot traffic every day.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Multipurpose Courts Market

The multipurpose courts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acrylic Courts, Synthetic Grass Courts

2) By Court Type: Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts, Multi-Sport Courts, Other Sports Courts

3) By Court Size: Standard Size Courts, Half-Size Courts

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Institutional

5) By End-User: Schools, Sports Clubs, Recreational Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Acrylic Courts: Hard Acrylic Courts, Cushion Acrylic Courts, Textured Acrylic Courts

2) By Synthetic Grass Courts: Sand-Filled Synthetic Grass, Sand-Dressed Synthetic Grass, Water-Based Synthetic Grass

View the full multipurpose courts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multipurpose-courts-global-market-report

Multipurpose Courts Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for multipurpose courts as per the Multipurpose Courts Global Market Report 2025, and it is expected to continue growing. The report thoroughly examines several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

