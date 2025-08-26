Trade, Industry and Competition host partnering in business with Germany networking event in Cape Town, 28 to 29 Aug

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Change and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), will host the Partnering in Business with Germany (PG) networking event at the Cape Town Lodge Hotel in Cape Town from 28-29 August 2025. The event will be held under the theme Driving Innovation and Partnerships for a Green and Digital Future.

The annual event is a platform to reconnect with alumni of the PG programme, monitor their business progression, and revive the collaborative ties established during their participation. It is a strategic follow-up initiative aimed at fostering sustained engagements, tracking the impact of the programme, and celebrating business achievements derived from the partnership.

According to the Acting Deputy Director-General of Exports at the dtic, Mr Willem van der Spuy, the PG programme is designed to support and capacitate emerging South African exporters by equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and networks necessary to successfully engage with the German market.

Through the programme, Van der Spuy says participants gain insight into technical market requirements, enhance their export readiness, and receive tailored support to identify and connect with compatible German counterparts. He says this structured exposure enables participating companies to build lasting and productive international partnerships.

“Since its inception in 2019, the programme has benefited over 300 companies, with 289 having travelled to Germany to experience German business culture and engage with potential business partners, resulting in more than 30 business deals with German firms. This initiative has demonstrated solid results that include, equipping South African small businesses with export capabilities and securing tangible business deals. The synergy of government support, alumni networking, and market exposure continues to fuel sustained economic engagement between South Africa and Germany,” says Van der Spuy.

He adds that a key highlight of the 2025 event will be a recognition and awards ceremony. The ceremony will honour businesses that have demonstrated exceptional performance and growth as a direct result of their participation in the programme.

The programme offers comprehensive support through business-to-business meetings, visits to German manufacturing facilities, and in-market training boosting technical skills, operational best practices, and export readiness.

