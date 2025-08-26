Government Communications hosts Women in Media and Communication panel discussion, 26 Aug

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), will on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, host the annual Women in Media and Communication panel discussion, under the theme: “Leveraging the use of AI in Education, Media and Communication”.

The panel discussion forms part of Women’s Month celebration, and it present the opportunity to empower the upcoming Women in Media and Communication sector in a form of a robust, information sharing and skills transfer engagements between the panel of experts in the media and communication sector and TUT media, journalism and integrated communication students.

The details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 26 August 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Dinokeng Auditorium, Building 21, Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria Campus

Panel:

Dr Vithusha Papu-Zamxaka: Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Engagement - TUT

Athi Geleba: Head of Digital Communication – The Presidency of SA

Athandiwe Saba: Managing Editor – @CodeForAfrica’s iLAB

Dr Maria Mushaathoni: HOD: Journalism/ Integrated Communication- TUT

Liezil Cerf: Director - GCIS Parliamentary Office

Pamela Madonsela: Project Coordinator - MDDA

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147 (GCIS)

Phaphama Tshisikhawe (TUT)

Cell: 066 211 441

