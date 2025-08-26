Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,731 in the last 365 days.

Government Communications hosts Women in Media and Communication panel discussion, 26 Aug

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), will on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, host the annual Women in Media and Communication panel discussion, under the theme: “Leveraging the use of AI in Education, Media and Communication”.

The panel discussion forms part of Women’s Month celebration, and it present the opportunity to empower the upcoming Women in Media and Communication sector in a form of a robust, information sharing and skills transfer engagements between the panel of experts in the media and communication sector and TUT media, journalism and integrated communication students.

The details of the panel discussion are as follows:
Date:            Tuesday, 26 August 2025
Time:            10h00
Venue:         Dinokeng Auditorium, Building 21, Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria Campus

Panel:

  • Dr Vithusha Papu-Zamxaka: Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Engagement - TUT
  • Athi Geleba: Head of Digital Communication – The Presidency of SA
  • Athandiwe Saba: Managing Editor – @CodeForAfrica’s iLAB
  • Dr Maria Mushaathoni: HOD: Journalism/ Integrated Communication- TUT
  • Liezil Cerf: Director - GCIS Parliamentary Office
  • Pamela Madonsela: Project Coordinator - MDDA

Enquiries:  

William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147 (GCIS)  

Phaphama Tshisikhawe (TUT) 
Cell: 066 211 441

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government Communications hosts Women in Media and Communication panel discussion, 26 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more