Commission for Gender Equality hosts Women Empowerment in the Workplace Seminar, 28 Aug

In celebration of Women’s Month, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in collaboration with Kruger National Park will host a seminar on women empowerment in the workplace. This seminar seeks to highlight the crucial role of women in leadership within the workplace and to create a platform for dialogue, networking, and professional development among women in management positions.

The seminar is also informed by the realisation that 31 years since the advent of democracy, women continue to face an uphill battle to achieve parity with men in economic empowerment, particularly within the workplace—an essential avenue for advancing their professional standing. This seminar does not downplay the significant strides made towards the eradication of gender discriminatory legislation, but rather seeks to address the entrenched barriers of patriarchal structures, which continue unabated in many professional environments.

Key objectives of the seminar are:

empowering women in leadership roles with essential knowledge that fosters gender transformation and inclusion;

providing a platform for sharing barriers and strategies for overcoming challenges experienced by women in the workplace;

discussing and creating empowering mechanisms that are meant to mainstream institutional policies for various sectors;

stimulating a collaborative commitment for women leaders across sectors to act on reporting gender inequality and discrimination;

providing the stakeholders with existing critical frameworks for immediate consideration by critical decision makers in the workplace to foster equality and diversity.

Members of the media are invited to attend the seminar launch, which will be held as follows:

Date: 28 August 2025

Time: 08h00–16h00

Venue: Skukuza - Nombolo Mdhluli Conference

RSVP:

Javu Baloyi

E-mail: javu@cge.org.za

Mikateko Shipalana

E-mail: media@cge.org.za

Laura Mukwevho

E-mail: lauramukwevho@sanparks.org

Khensile Moriri

E-mail: khensilemoriri@sanparks.org

Enquiries:

Javu Baloyi

Spokesperson, Commission for Gender Equality

Cell: 083 557 3306

Rey Thakhuli

Spokesperson, Kruger National Park

Cell: 073 373 4999

