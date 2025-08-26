Justice and Constitutional Development briefs media on postponement of Madlanga Commission Hearings, 26 Aug
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with Deputy Minister Andries Nel, will brief the media following the statement issued by the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System announcing the postponement of the commencement of its hearings.
Details of the briefing:
Date: Tuesday, 26 August 2025
Time: 13h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room
RSVP:
Samuel Modipane
Cell: +27 81 440 6179
Media Enquiries:
Terrence Manase
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 338 6707
