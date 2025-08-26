Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,731 in the last 365 days.

Justice and Constitutional Development briefs media on postponement of Madlanga Commission Hearings, 26 Aug

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with Deputy Minister Andries Nel, will brief the media following the statement issued by the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System announcing the postponement of the commencement of its hearings.

Details of the briefing:
Date: Tuesday, 26 August 2025
Time: 13h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room

RSVP: 
Samuel Modipane  
Cell: +27 81 440 6179

Media Enquiries: 
Terrence Manase
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 338 6707

#GovZAUpdates 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Justice and Constitutional Development briefs media on postponement of Madlanga Commission Hearings, 26 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more