Justice and Constitutional Development briefs media on postponement of Madlanga Commission Hearings, 26 Aug

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with Deputy Minister Andries Nel, will brief the media following the statement issued by the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System announcing the postponement of the commencement of its hearings. Details of the briefing:

Date: Tuesday, 26 August 2025

Time: 13h00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room RSVP:

Samuel Modipane

Cell: +27 81 440 6179 Media Enquiries:

Terrence Manase

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707 #GovZAUpdates



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.