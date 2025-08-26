Deputy President Paul Mashatile launches Just Energy Transition Skills Desk, Advisory Forum and Multi-Donor Initiative, 29 Aug

In his capacity as the Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 29 August 2025, together with Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela, officially launch the Just Energy Transition (JET) Skills Desk, the National JET Skills Advisory Forum and the Multi-Donor Initiative (MDI) supporting the JET Skills Desk, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.

These initiatives represent strategic milestones in advancing South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient and inclusive economy.

The launch also forms part of the broader JET Skills Portfolio, which underscores the country’s commitment to coordinated, multi-sectoral action involving Government, organised labour, business, civil society and development partners. Inclusion of these structures is for the purposes of ensuring that the energy transition is inclusive, equitable and anchored in a demand-driven approach to skills development.

In this regard then, the event will introduce the following strategic pillars of the JET Skills governance architecture:

1. The JET Skills Desk, which serves as the central coordination mechanism housed within the Department of Higher Education and Training. It will drive integrated skills planning and implementation aligned with the country’s energy transition goals.

2. The National JET Skills Advisory Forum, a multi-stakeholder platform that will provide guidance, foster alignment across sectors and promote accountability in delivering the skills required for a just transition.

These structures will support the rollout of Skills Development Zones (SDZs), which are localised hubs for focused training and skills development in areas most affected by the energy transition. The aim of the SDZs will be to equip individuals with relevant, demand-responsive skills, while promoting local economic resilience and inclusion.

Deputy President Mashatile will also on the day launch the Multi-Donor Initiative (MDI) supporting the JET Skills Desk. This initiative in particular is co-financed by the European Union, Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). It is implemented under BMZ’s flagship Career Path Development for Employment (CPD4E) programme. The MDI exemplifies strong international cooperation and South Africa’s commitment to mobilising global and domestic partnerships that support reskilling, upskilling and workforce development so as to avoid massive job losses.

The official launch also signals South Africa’s readiness to deliver a just, inclusive and demand-responsive energy transition, underpinned by the development of relevant and sustainable skills required by the labour market.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 August 2025

Time: 09h00 (Media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.

