The Business Research Company's Land-Based Smart Weapons Market to Reach $7.43 Billion by 2029 with 7.7% CAGR

It will grow to $7.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Land-Based Smart Weapons Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, the size of the land-based smart weapons market has experienced significant growth. The market value, which stood at $5.09 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $5.51 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This substantial growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the escalating need for precision strike capabilities, growing cross-border tensions, a heightened focus on lessening collateral damage, the spike in asymmetric warfare and insurgencies, as well as a surge in demand for immediate battlefield awareness.

Anticipated robust growth in the land-based smart weapons market is expected in the upcoming years, taking the market to a value of $7.43 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% by 2029. The rise in this prediction time frame can be attributed to factors such as the escalated adoption of unmanned ground systems, substantial investments in artificial intelligence for defense, a heightened focus on autonomous weapons, significant demand for integrated battlefield systems, and an increased need for accuracy in urban warfare. The major trends expected to shape the forecast period include the advancement of autonomous targeting systems, increased blending of artificial intelligence, enriching precision strike capabilities, integration of network-centric warfare systems, and developments in sensor fusion technologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Land-Based Smart Weapons Market?

The rise in government defense spending is anticipated to fuel the growth of the land-based smart weapons market. The term military budgets encompasses the total amount that a government invests in defense, including the acquisition, development, and upkeep of smart weapons. Increased military spending is largely motivated by escalating geopolitical turmoil, since nations are dedicating a larger portion of their resources towards strengthening their defense mechanisms and securing national safety amidst escalating regional disputes and global power dynamics. The upsurge in military budgets facilitates the development and incorporation of land-based smart weapons by supporting cutting-edge technologies, manufacturing, and training, leading to more accurate, dependable, and efficient battlefield strategies. For instance, in November 2023, as per the Ministry of Defence, a UK-based government department, the budget allocation for defense in the UK increased from £52.8 billion (approximately $66.2 billion) in 2022/23 to £54.2 billion (about $ 68 billion) in 2023/24. Consequently, the expanding military budgets are driving the progression of the land-based smart weapons market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Land-Based Smart Weapons Market?

Major players in the Land-Based Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Larsen And Toubro Limited

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Textron Systems Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Land-Based Smart Weapons Market?

Leading corporations in the terrestrial smart weapons market are prioritizing the advancement of novel systems, like naval cruise missiles, with the aim of augmenting precise assault capabilities and broadening mission flexibility. A naval cruise missile symbolizes a long-distance, accuracy-focused weapon that is fired from naval bases to accurately hit targets on land or sea. This augments a military's assault capabilities by facilitating safe target engagement, minimizing risk to personnel, and amplifying operational efficacy. For illustration, in June 2024, the French manufacturer MBDA S.A.S initiated the Land Cruise Missile (LCM) system, a land-launched cruise missile developed based on the functioning Naval Cruise Missile (NCM), and engineered to execute long-range precise assaults with improved survivability. The LCM system encompasses ground launchers set up on a specified platform and includes a mission planning suite, collectively making up a comprehensive integrated solution. It obtains essential attributes from the NCM, including precise accuracy over extensive distances, the capacity to infiltrate integrated air defense systems via low radar cross-section and terrain-following flight, and high destruction potential against strategic targets.

How Is The Land-Based Smart Weapons Market Segmented?

The land-based smart weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Weapon: Missiles, Artillery Systems, Smart Munitions, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Cyber Weapons

2) By Technology: Satellite Guidance, Radar Guidance, Infrared Guidance, Laser Guidance, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Military, Homeland Security, Industrial Security, Counter-Terrorism

4) By End User: Military Defense Forces, Government Agencies, Private Security Firms, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1. By Missiles: Surface-To-Surface Missiles, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), Ballistic Missiles, Cruise Missiles

2. By Artillery Systems: Self-Propelled Howitzers, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), Automated Mortar Systems, Precision-Guided Artillery Shells

3. By Smart Munitions: Guided Bombs, Sensor-Fused Munitions, Cluster Munitions With Self-Destruct Mechanisms, Loitering Munitions

4. By Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs): Combat Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Reconnaissance Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Logistics Support Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

5. By Cyber Weapons: Offensive Cyber Tools, Electronic Warfare Systems, Network Intrusion And Disruption Tools, Signal Jamming And Spoofing Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Land-Based Smart Weapons Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Land-Based Smart Weapons, North America led as the most sizable market in 2024. It is anticipated that the region of Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth within the forecast period. The analysis comprises regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

