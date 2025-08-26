San Bernardino Valley College & GWF Achieve World’s First AWS Certification for an Educational Institution

GWF SBVC & GWF Teams San Bernardino Valley College

SAN BERNADINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As leaders, policymakers, and innovators gather for World Water Week to address the planet’s most urgent water challenges, San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) in California has made history as the first educational institution to earn Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification.

The recognition underscores SBVC’s commitment to managing water responsibly on campus while preparing students for careers in water resource management, a field critical to California’s future. This achievement was made possible through a strategic partnership with GWF, a global leader in advanced water measurement technology.

California faces severe water insecurity, driven by groundwater depletion, aging infrastructure, climate change, and contamination. With nearly 60% of the state’s water supply drawn from groundwater sources, according to the State Water Boards, sustainable water management and infrastructure investment are critical for the state’s future.

San Bernardino County, located in Southern California, is home to over two million residents in a predominantly desert landscape. The region faces persistent drought, reservoir depletion, and challenging water allocation policies. SBVC, as one of the Inland Empire’s premier educational institutions, plays a vital role in addressing workforce needs and creating career pathways in sustainability, water, science, technology, business, health, and the arts.

SBVC and GWF formed a strategic partnership to advance innovative solutions on campus and in the region. With additional support from Noverram, a consultancy recognized for delivering impactful water and sustainability projects, SBVC successfully completed the AWS International Water Stewardship Standard certification process.

"Earning this certification demonstrates our commitment to managing water responsibly on campus and leading by example in a region shaped by water challenges. At the San Bernardino Community College District, sustainability is a responsibility we take seriously for our students and our community," Diana Z. Rodriguez, Chancellor, SBCCD.

“Water management is one of California’s defining challenges. By earning this certification and launching our Bachelor’s degree in Water Resources Management, SBVC is both reducing our own footprint and preparing students for careers that safeguard our state’s future” Gilbert J. Contreras, President, SBVC.

GWF provided international expertise in water balance, infrastructure, smart building technologies, governance, and sustainability, enabling SBVC to thoroughly assess campus water risks, engage local stakeholders, and implement best practices for long-term water security.

"Pairing water stewardship objectives with high-quality sensor and data collection technology enables SBVC to receive precise water usage insights, enabling targeted conservation strategies. GWF and SBVC's collaboration exemplifies how partnerships can drive positive sustainable change, that benefit both the college and the wider community." Florian Strasser, CEO, GWF.

This certification aligns with SBVC’s new Bachelor’s degree in Water Resources Management, which equips students with public policy, legal, and technical skills to tackle pressing water scarcity and quality challenges in California and beyond.

The AWS certification is a benefit for the Inland Empire region and California, setting a new standard for responsible water management and resilience in regions facing persistent water scarcity. The ongoing partnership between SBVC and GWF will enhance water efficiency and reduce water loss by leveraging GWF’s experience and advanced technology platforms and real-time data insights, making and more sustainable water use for both the campus and the wider community.



