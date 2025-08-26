The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Piezoelectric Actuators Market Expanding With $2.58 Billion at 6.7% CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $2.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Piezoelectric Actuators Market From 2024 To 2029?

There has been a significant expansion in the piezoelectric actuators market in the past years. The market is projected to increase from 2024's $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The surge during the historical span was due to the amplified demand in the robotics sector, sustainable initiatives by the government, magnified need for precision in surgical tools and diagnostic apparatus, heightened demand for exact control solutions, and burgeoning necessity in automobile applications.

The market for piezoelectric actuators is poised for a considerable expansion in the coming years, projecting a size of $2.58 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This projected growth in the forecast period is largely due to factors such as incoming foreign investments, increased use of piezoelectric technology in new applications, miniaturization of electronic components, higher consumer uptake, and the advancement of renewable energy systems. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period comprise integration of medical devices, progress in actuator varieties, use of environmentally friendly materials, incorporation in the automotive sector, and advancements in medical devices.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Piezoelectric Actuators Market?

The advancement of the automotive industry is projected to fuel the expansion of the piezoelectric actuators market. The booming automotive sector, which incorporates the creation, advancement, manufacturing, promotion, and sales of motor vehicles, results from revolutionary manufacturing technologies that expedite production and incorporate innovative components like automation and lightweight materials. Piezoelectric actuators facilitate accuracy in the automotive industry control systems, including fuel injection, active suspension, and advanced driver-assistance, thereby enhancing performance and efficiency. For example, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), as reported in March 2025, indicated that global car sales had surged to 74.6 million units in 2024, an increase of 2.5% year-over-year from 2023. This growth in the automotive industry thus propels the upward trajectory of the piezoelectric actuators market. The surge in renewable energy systems can be credited for the upswing in the piezoelectric actuators market due to escalating demand for sustainable energy solutions. Renewable energy technologies, capable of creating electricity or heat from renewable resources like solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and geo-thermal, are becoming more prevalent owing to the necessity to curb carbon emissions to battle climate change. These actuators come aboard renewable energy systems for precision management and vibration control for devices such as wind turbines, solar tracking systems, and energy harvesting machines. To illustrate, in September 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that renewable energy systems were employed on 8% of U.S farms and ranches (153,101 out of 1.9 million) in 2022, an elevation from 7% over the last five years. The surge in renewable energy systems culminates in the expansion of the piezoelectric actuators market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Piezoelectric Actuators Market?

Major players in the Piezoelectric Actuators Global Market Report 2025 include:

• TDK Corporation

• Kyocera Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Festo SE & Co.

• CeramTec GmbH

• Mouser Electronics Inc.

• Thorlabs Inc.

• CTS Corporation

• Aerotech Inc.

• Physik Instrumente PI GmbH & Co KG

What Are The Top Trends In The Piezoelectric Actuators Industry?

Prominent entities in the piezoelectric actuators market aim to produce sophisticated RoHS-compliant lead zirconate titanate (PZT)-made piezoactuators, heightening eco-friendly compliance, boosting accuracy, and satisfying increasing requirements for environmentally and highly effective actuation solutions across all sectors. Advanced piezoactuators are high-quality tools employing superior piezoelectric substances to offer exact, fast, and energy-saving motion control in rigorous applications. For instance, in July 2023, TDK Corporation, a Japanese corporation specializing in creating electronic parts, inclusive of sensors and actuators, brought forward two advanced piezo actuators, namely COM30S5 (B58004M4030A020) and COM45S5 (B58004M4040A020). These featured RoHS-compliant lead zirconate titanate (PZT) with internal copper electrodes, ensuring they are unhoused, passivated stacks, making them ideal for integration into diverse high-precision systems. The usage of copper electrodes guarantees high consistency, preventing complications like silver migration which may arise in high-humidity environments with AgPd electrodes.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Piezoelectric Actuators Market Segments

The piezoelectric actuators market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Multilayer Actuators, Multilayer Chip Actuators, Bulk Stacked Actuators, Shear Actuators, Amplified Actuators, Benders

2) By Technology: Direct Piezoelectric Effect, Inversed Piezoelectric Effect, Piezoelectric Composites

3) By Application: Valves, Printed Heads, Positioners, Optical Instruments, Scientific Instruments, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Multilayer Actuators: Piezo Ceramic Multilayer Actuators, Piezo Composite Multilayer Actuators

2) By Multilayer Chip Actuators: Monolithic Multilayer Chip Actuators, Stacked Multilayer Chip Actuators

3) By Bulk Stacked Actuators: Solid Bulk Stacked Actuators, Segmented Bulk Stacked Actuators

4) By Shear Actuators: Single Crystal Shear Actuators, Polycrystalline Shear Actuators

5) By Amplified Actuators: Flexure Amplified Actuators, Lever Amplified Actuators, Bridge Amplified Actuators

6) By Benders: Unimorph Benders, Bimorph Benders, Multilayer Benders

Which Regions Are Dominating The Piezoelectric Actuators Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the dominant market share in the piezoelectric actuators industry, as stated in the Global Market Report 2025. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. This report includes information on diverse regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

