Global Military Specification Battery Terminal Market to Reach $1.91 Billion at a Steady 7.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Military Specification Battery Terminal Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Military Specification Battery Terminal Market Be By 2025?

The market size for military specification battery terminals has experienced significant growth in the recent past. The market, which is set to increase from $1.32 billion in 2024 to $1.43 billion in 2025, is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth in the historical period is primarily due to factors such as military advancements, a higher implementation of tactical vehicles, the expansion of global military operations, increased defense budgets, and the development of communication and radar systems.

The market for military specification battery terminals is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to a value of $1.91 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This surge over the forecast period is attributed to several factors such as increased defense budgets worldwide, transition towards electric and hybrid military vehicles, increasing reliability requirement for power on the battlefield, amplified focus on power systems worn by soldiers, and the rising utilization of unmanned systems. Key trends to watch during the forecast period encompass the incorporation of intelligent diagnostics, advancements in corrosion-resistant alloys, the downsizing of terminal designs, additive manufacturing, developments in seal technologies, and the modularization of battery terminals.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Military Specification Battery Terminal Market Landscape?

The expansion of the military specification battery terminals market is anticipated to be fuelled by the increasing utilization of unmanned systems. Such systems, which can operate autonomously or be remote-controlled across air, land, sea or space, don't require human operation onboard. Their popularity is growing due to the necessity to minimize human risk in dangerous situations, thus permitting safe maneuvers in high-threat areas. Military specification battery terminals provide durable and reliable power connectivity under stern conditions, which is crucial to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of autonomous and remotely directed platforms. As an illustration, around 1.75 million new drone registrations in the recreational small UAS sector were reported in 2023 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a U.S. government agency responsible for civil aviation regulation in April 2025. This marked an over 3.7% surge from the previous year. Hence, the increasing deployment of unmanned systems is projected to drive the growth of the military specification battery terminal market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Military Specification Battery Terminal Market?

Major players in the Military Specification Battery Terminal Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amphenol Corporation

• Molex LLC

• Phoenix Contact

• EnerSys

• East Penn Manufacturing Company

• Samtec Inc.

• Exide Technologies

• Hirose Electric Group

• Saft Groupe SAS

• Glenair Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Military Specification Battery Terminal Industry?

Leading firms in the military specification battery terminal sector are striving to build advanced offerings such as high-voltage defense energy solutions. These solutions cater to the energy needs of heavy-duty military operations and enhance operational efficiency in challenging field conditions. High-voltage defense energy solutions are sophisticated power systems that deliver dependable, efficient high-voltage energy tailored for military employment. They power key operations, charging systems like radars, communication devices, and electron-powered combat vehicles in harsh settings. For example, in August 2024, Israel's Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd., a military battery producer, introduced a pioneering Military High Voltage Battery System using its NATO standard 6T batteries. This cutting-edge system enables the connection and management of numerous 6T batteries as a unified high-voltage unit, thereby, substantially augmenting capacity to fulfill the escalating energy requirements of modern defense systems, forward operating bases, and electron-propelled or hybrid military vehicles. The system includes a coordinated high-voltage battery management system for improved safety and performance. Furthermore, the newly introduced COMBATT ELI-52526-GM 6T battery provides an unmatched energy capacity, storing six times the energy of conventional lead-acid batteries of a similar weight. This development addresses the pressing requirements for air-transportable, resilient, and adaptable energy storage in military operations.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Military Specification Battery Terminal Market

The military specification battery terminal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type of Battery Terminal: Lead-Acid Battery Terminals, Lithium-Ion Battery Terminals, Nickel-Cadmium Battery Terminals, Silver Calcium Battery Terminals

2) By Terminal Design: Stud Type Terminals, Clamp Type Terminals, Socket Type Terminals, Terminal Block Design

3) By Material: Copper Battery Terminals, Aluminium Battery Terminals, Brass Battery Terminals, Composite Material Battery Terminals

4) By Application: Ground Vehicles, Aircraft, Naval Vessels, Communication Systems, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Defense, Aerospace, Homeland Security, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Lead-Acid Battery Terminals: Top Post Terminals, Side Post Terminals, L-Terminals, Marine Battery Terminals

2) By Lithium-Ion Battery Terminals: Blade Terminals, Ring Terminals, Busbar Terminals, Modular Connector Terminals

3) By Nickel-Cadmium Battery Terminals: Solder Tab Terminals, Bolt-On Terminals, Snap-In Terminals, Plug-In Terminals

4) By Silver Calcium Battery Terminals: DIN Standard Terminals, SAE Standard Terminals, Screw Post Terminals, Universal Terminals

View the full military specification battery terminal market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-specification-battery-terminal-global-market-report

Military Specification Battery Terminal Market Regional Insights

In the Military Specification Battery Terminal Global Market Report 2025, North America stands out as the largest market in 2024. In the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth. The market report thoroughly examines regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

