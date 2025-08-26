Orbital Repair Services Market Size Worth $3.69 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $3.69 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%.

How Much Is The Orbital Repair Services Market Worth?

Over the past few years, the orbital repair services market has expanded quickly. The projected growth will see it increase from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $1.81 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The historic growth has been driven by various factors including an increase in the number of satellites in orbit, a greater need to prolong satellite lifespans, higher risks of space debris and collision, additional investments in space infrastructure, and a rise in the use of small satellites and mega constellations.

The market size of orbital repair services is predicted to experience rapid expansion in the upcoming years, soaring to a value of $3.69 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. Numerous factors will contribute to the growth during this projected period, including an increased dependency on high-value geostationary satellites, a growing commercial interest in space activities, a rising number of public-private collaborations in the realm of space operations, heightened regulatory and sustainability pressures, and an uptick in the demand for satellite mobility and repositioning. Key trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass advancements in autonomous navigation systems, progression in on-orbit refuelling infrastructure, enhancements in the field of modular satellite architectures, the merger of in-space manufacturing and 3D printing, and advancements in electric and hybrid propulsion systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Orbital Repair Services Market?

The growth of the orbital repair services market is projected to be fueled by an increasing number of satellites in orbit. Satellites are man-made objects positioned in orbit around the Earth or other celestial entities, serving purposes such as data collection, supporting communications, navigation, weather prediction, and scientific exploration. The surge in the quantity of satellites orbiting the Earth is primarily attributed to elevated demands for terrestrial observation applications, including the monitoring of the environment, disaster management, agriculture, and metropolitan planning. These activities call for regular, high-resolution images of Earth, provided by satellites. Orbital repair services enable these satellites to prolong their working lifespan through maintenance, refueling, and component replacement procedures, eliminating the need for them to return to Earth. For instance, the US Government Accountability Office reported in September 2022 that around 5,500 satellites were in active operation in orbit as of spring 2022, and predictions suggest that nearly 58,000 could be put into orbit by 2030. Hence, the growth of the orbital repair services market is being propelled by the escalating number of satellites in orbit.

Who Are The Major Players In The Orbital Repair Services Market?

Major players in the Orbital Repair Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Alenia Space SAS

• MDA Space Ltd.

• Telespazio S.p.A.

• Astroscale Holdings Inc.

• ClearSpace SA

• D‑Orbit S.p.A.

• Starfish Space Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Orbital Repair Services Sector?

Leading entities in the orbital repair service market are concentrating on progress in technology, particularly in-orbit refueling solutions, to prolong the operational life of both ready and unanticipated satellites. Such refueling solutions facilitate the delivery of fuel to satellites already in orbit, allowing them to function beyond the anticipated service period without the need for fuel at the time of launch. For example, in August 2024, the Polish space tech firm, PIAP Space, declared the commencement of its in-orbit refueling technology project for tailored and untailored satellites, known as INORT. The objective of the INORT project is to foster the development of flexible refueling abilities that can be modified for an extensive variety of satellites, irrespective of their initial servicing design. This innovative technological application can drastically cut down the expenses related to satellite substitution, by catering to both anticipated and unexpected refueling demands and supporting a more ecologically friendly utilization of space infrastructure.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Orbital Repair Services Market Share?

The orbital repair services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Satellite Refueling, Satellite Servicing, Satellite Deorbiting, Other Service Types

2) By Platform: Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Earth Orbit, Beyond Low Earth Orbit

3) By Application: Commercial, Military, Government

4) By End-User: Satellite Operators, Satellite Manufacturers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Satellite Refueling: Chemical Propellant Refueling, Electric Propulsion Refueling, Cryogenic Propellant Refueling, Hybrid Propellant Refueling

2) By Satellite Servicing: Component Replacement, Software Upgrades, Structural Repairs, Orbit Adjustment And Relocation, Inspection And Diagnostics

3) By Satellite Deorbiting: Controlled Reentry, Passive Deorbiting Devices, Active Removal By Servicer Spacecraft, Tether-Based Systems, Drag Augmentation Devices

4) By Other Service Types: Orbital Debris Removal, Assembly Of Satellite Structures In Orbit, Tug And Tow Services, Payload Reconfiguration, Robotic Arm-Based Operations

What Are The Regional Trends In The Orbital Repair Services Market?

In 2024, the North American region dominated the global market for orbital repair services. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The global market report for orbital repair services includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

