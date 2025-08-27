Military Phased Array Antenna Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $7.96 Billion by 2029 | TBRC

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Military Phased Array Antenna Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Military Phased Array Antenna Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The phased array antenna market in the military sector has seen substantial expansion in recent years. It's expected to escalate from $5.79 billion in 2024 to $6.19 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The historical growth can be credited to factors like the surge in military modernization initiatives, increased use of radar and electronic warfare systems, significant demand for stealth-compatible communication mechanisms, rising threats from ballistic missiles and asymmetric warfare, along with escalating cross-border tensions.

There is an anticipated robust expansion of the military phased array antenna market in the upcoming years, with its value expected to reach $7.96 billion in 2029, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This surge during the projected period is linked to the escalation in investments in emerging military radar technology, amplified focus on multi-tasking defense platforms, the rising need for low probability of intercept (LPI) radar functions, increasing demand for multiple-band, multiple-mission antenna options, and the progressive shift towards 5G compatibilities in military communication. The upcoming period is likely to see advancements in beamforming algorithms technology, the creation of affordable phased array modules, the development of superior thermal management systems, integration with satellite communication infrastructures, and breakthroughs in stealth-compatible arrays as the dominant trends.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Military Phased Array Antenna Market?

The escalation in military spending is projected to spur the expansion of the military phased array antenna market in the future. Military spending constitutes the aggregate financial resources a nation invests in its armed forces and defense. The upsurge in military spending emanates from growing geopolitical strains, leading countries to bolster their defense to fortify security and avert potential disputes. Investing in the military is crucial for the production, procurement, and deployment of phased array antennas, delivering superior, adaptable, and exact radar and communication abilities essential for contemporary defense functions. For example, as per the Ministry of Defence, a government agency based in the UK, there was an ascent in defense expenditure from $71.72 billion (£52.8 billion) in 2022/23, to $73.62 billion (£54.2 billion) in 2023/24, in November 2023. Consequently, rise in military spending is fueling the expansion of the military phased array antenna market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Military Phased Array Antenna Market?

Major players in the Military Phased Array Antenna Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Military Phased Array Antenna Market?

Main players in the military phased array antenna market like Saab AB, are targeting advancements and innovations in technology such as active electronically scanned arrays, which could greatly increase radar accuracy, agility, and the ability to track multiple targets simultaneously. Electronically scanned arrays (ESAs), which electronically guide beams, allow military phased array antennas to quickly target with increased accuracy and reliability, eliminating the need for mechanical movement. An example of this is when the Swedish aerospace company, Saab AB introduced the Coast Control Radar at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2025. The system offers a compact and modular non-rotating phased-array design that can provide a full 360-degree coverage and can detect small, fast-moving targets at long distances, regardless of adverse conditions. Being built on the latest military antenna technology, the system is cost-effective over its life cycle, requires less maintenance, and allows frequent software updates for maximum automation and optimal performance.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Military Phased Array Antenna Market Growth

The military phased array antenna market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Active Phased Array Antenna, Passive Phased Array Antenna

2) By Technology: Solid-State Technology, Hybrid Technology, Digital Beamforming Technology, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

3) By Platform: Ground, Naval, Airborne, Space

4) By Application: Communication, Radar Systems, Electronic Warfare, Missile Guidance, Surveillance And Reconnaissance

5) By End-User: Defense, Homeland Security, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Active Phased Array Antenna: Radar Systems, Electronic Warfare Systems, Satellite Communication Systems, Command And Control (C2) Systems, Missile Guidance Systems

2) By Passive Phased Array Antenna: Surveillance Radar Systems, Tactical Communication Systems, Ground-Based Air Defense Systems, Battlefield Sensor Networks, Target Tracking Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Military Phased Array Antenna Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Military Phased Array Antenna Global Market Report, North America held the leading position from 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report precisely covers various regions, extending to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

