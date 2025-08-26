Felicia Mester Joins the Methanol Institute as Managing Director for Europe & IMO Affairs

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to announce that Felicia Mester is joining the organization as Managing Director for Europe & IMO Affairs, leading MI’s Brussels office at a crucial time for the methanol industry and the broader clean energy transition.Felicia brings a unique blend of corporate and association experience across the energy spectrum. Her previous roles include senior leadership positions at OCI, where she served as Head of EU Affairs; Hydrogen Europe, where she led public affairs and strategic advocacy; and Eurogas, where she focused on wholesale markets and decarbonization policy. This diverse background gives her a deep understanding of both policymaking and commercial dynamics.In her new role, Felicia will work closely with MI members, EU institutions, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and global partners to support methanol’s growing role in decarbonizing key sectors such as maritime transport and industry. Her appointment comes as Europe is navigating a critical phase of its energy transition — one that demands scalable clean fuel solutions like methanol to drive both climate progress and industrial competitiveness.“We are delighted to welcome Felicia to the Methanol Institute at a time of great momentum for our industry,” said Alexander Döll, CEO of the Methanol Institute. “Her deep understanding of EU policymaking, her strategic mindset, and her experience across the clean fuels landscape will be invaluable as we work to scale up methanol’s role in Europe’s energy transition. Felicia brings the right combination of expertise and leadership to help elevate methanol’s voice in Brussels and beyond.”‘’I’m thrilled to join the Methanol Institute at such a transformative moment in the global energy transition. As the world accelerates its push toward low-carbon solutions, methanol stands out as a versatile and scalable fuel, particularly for hard-to-abate sectors like transport and shipping. I’m excited to work with MI’s dedicated team and its visionary members to elevate methanol’s role across Europe and help shape its growing influence on the international stage.’’, Felicia noted.As the global conversation around sustainable fuels intensifies, Felicia’s leadership will focus on advancing MI’s policy priorities in Europe and at the IMO, strengthening collaboration with stakeholders, and shaping a forward-looking vision for methanol as a cornerstone of a low-carbon future.About Methanol Institute (MI):MI is the global trade association, representing the world’s leading methanol producers and distributors, transporters, shipping companies, and technology providers. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C, Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, we serve as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting methanol as a key chemical building block and an alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit www.methanol.org and connect with us on LinkedIn and X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.