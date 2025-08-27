Military Outdoor Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $2.41 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Military Outdoor Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Military Outdoor Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Market Through 2025?

There has been a significant increase in the military outdoor LED lighting market size over the past few years. The market is projected to expand from a value of $1.58 billion in 2024 and reach $1.73 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth observed in the historical period can be linked to the increasing use of solar-powered LED systems, the extending integration of intelligent controls and sensors, an escalating focus on the safety and visibility of soldiers, a rising demand for robust, lightweight, and mobile lighting equipment, and an expanding military procurement budget.

In the coming years, the military outdoor LED lighting market is anticipated to exhibit robust growth, escalating to $2.41 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.6%. The growth during the forecast period can be linked to the surge in demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, increased use of portable light systems, greater emphasis on sustainability and carbon footprint reduction, more deployments of mobile command units and elevated investments in modernisation agendas. Key trends during this forecast period comprise technological innovations in heat dissipation systems, miniaturization driven by technology, enhancements in rechargeable battery systems technology, progress in ruggedization techniques, and optical lens design advancements.

Download a free sample of the military outdoor light-emitting diode (led) lighting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25415&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Military Outdoor Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Market?

Anticipated growth in the military outdoor LED lighting market is likely due to the surge in geopolitical tensions. These tensions, encompassing disputes and rivalries persisting between countries or regions, significantly impact international relations, security, and economic equanimity. The rising geopolitical tensions, fuelled by escalating military expansions as countries enhance their defense systems to offset perceived threats, trigger regional instability and arms competitions. Military outdoor LED lighting augments situational cognizance and perimeter defense, thus facilitating armed forces to function more effectively amidst aggravated geopolitical tension. For instance, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a prominent US-based non-profit that focuses on conflict data analysis, reported in July 2024 that there were over 165,273 instances of political violence globally between July 2023 and June 2024. This denotes a 15% rise compared to the previous year. Consequently, the surge in geopolitical tensions contributes to the growth of the military outdoor LED lighting market.

Which Players Dominate The Military Outdoor Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Military Outdoor Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Acuity Brands Inc.

• ams-OSRAM AG

• Pelican Products Inc.

• Astronics Corporation

• Streamlight Inc.

• Glamox AS

• VIKING Lighting Sp. z o.o.

• Cree Lighting

• Mag Instrument Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Military Outdoor Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Market?

Big firms involved in the military outdoor LED lighting industry are focusing on creating cutting-edge solutions like man-portable, battery-powered LED systems. These meet the growing need for simple, energy-efficient, and speedily deployable lighting in tactical and remote military settings. A man-portable, battery-operated LED system is a small, rechargeable lighting solution designed for easy transportation and installation by individual military personnel in field or tactical environments. An exemplification of this is the tactical contingency beacon launched by US-based manufacturing company, Patriot Taxiway Industries, in August 2023. This offers readily portable, intense LED lighting that can be quickly deployed in military and emergency missions. Offering immediate, man-portable lighting for identifying landing zones and dealing with crises, it encompasses multi-color and infrared capabilities for versatile utilization in both military and civil scenarios. Its compact design and battery-operated function guarantee quick installation and reliable operation even in challenging conditions.

Global Military Outdoor Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The military outdoor light-emitting diode (LED) lighting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Portable Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights, Fixed Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights, Floodlights, Spotlights, Task Lighting

2) By Power Source: Base Camp Lighting, Patrol And Surveillance, Rescue Operations, Training Exercises, Emergency Situations

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Battery-Powered, Solar-Powered, Alternating Current Powered, Hybrid Systems

5) By End User: Army, Navy, Air Force, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Light Emitting Diode Lights: Rechargeable Lanterns, Tactical Beacons, Flashlights

2) By Fixed Light Emitting Diode Lights: Perimeter Lighting, Area Lighting Units, Base Camp Lighting Fixtures

3) By Floodlights: High-Intensity Floodlights, Motion-Activated Floodlights, Wide-Angle Light Emitting Diode Floodlights

4) By Spotlights: Long-Range Spotlights, Infrared Spotlights, Vehicle-Mounted Spotlights

5) By Task Lighting: Workstation Lighting, Medical Field Operation Lights, Maintenance And Repair Lights

View the full military outdoor light-emitting diode (led) lighting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-outdoor-light-emitting-diode-led-lighting-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Military Outdoor Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Market?

In 2024, North America held the majority share in the global military outdoor light-emitting diode (LED) lighting market. It is projected that the fastest growth rate will be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. The report on the military outdoor LED lighting market includes details about several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Military Outdoor Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Outdoor Led Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/outdoor-led-lighting-global-market-report

Light Emitting Diode Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-emitting-diode-global-market-report

Light Emitting Diode Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-emitting-diode-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.