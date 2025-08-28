JLCPCB Announces Official Launch of JLCONE Desktop App - A Unified Platform for Smarter, Faster Manufacturing
EINPresswire.com/ -- JLCONE, an all-in-one ordering assistant developed by JLCPCB (a pioneering one-stop flexible manufacturing service provider in the electronic and mechanical industry with transformative impact), was officially launched on August 25, 2025. Available for download on the JLCPCB website, JLCONE is designed to enhance customer experience by overcoming the limitations of traditional communication methods such as emails and in-site messages. With JLCONE, users can conveniently place orders, manage them, and receive real-time notifications of order status changes on both mobile and PC platforms.
Key Features & Functions:
1.User-Friendly Interface for Simplified Operations
Unlike traditional platforms that require frequent page transitions, JLCONE offers a streamlined, intuitive interface based on user experience. It integrates all services and order information, including PCB, PCBA,CNC, and 3D printing, into one interface, clearly categorizing and displaying the data.
2.Convenient Login
In traditional web login, after users close a web page, they need to re-enter their username and password when logging in again. However, JLCONE eliminates this cumbersome operation. Once logged in, it remains valid for an extended period.
3.Order Status Change Alerts
During the production and transportation process, if design issues are detected or other problems occur,the order status can change,such as delays, suspensions, or returns. Traditional email communication often leads to delays, and the web page is inconvenient for users to access and check order status anytime&anywhere. JLCONE’s soon-to-launch order status change alerts will notify users via pop-up messages, ensuring that they receive timely updates on their orders. Feedback from early testers indicates that this feature greatly improves communication efficiency and order tracking.
4.Personalized Coupon Recommendations
JLCONE prominently displays available coupons on the homepage, allowing users to easily claim them upon login and place orders without navigating through multiple pages. The built-in algorithm customizes coupon recommendations based on the user’s order history, prioritizing the most relevant offers.
Motivation Behind the Project:
JLCONE was inspired by real customer experiences. For instance, a first-time PCB buyer shared how they placed an order through a traditional web platform. While busy with other tasks, they overlooked important updates, and by the time they checked back, the order had been paused due to design issues. They then had to resubmit their files and constantly log in to monitor progress - a process that became unexpectedly time-consuming.
Since JLCPCB serves over 6 million customers in 180+ countries and regions, conventional communication methods such as phone calls or SMS are not always practical. JLCONE was created to address these challenges, providing both mobile and desktop versions optimized for international users. The platform enables faster, more seamless communication while reducing dependence on email and in-site notifications.
Through JLCONE, JLCPCB strives to deliver a more connected and convenient service experience worldwide, empowering global hardware innovation.
User Benefits and Feedback
Users who download JLCONE for the first time can receive up to $104 worth of various coupons. The feedback from the first batch of internal testers indicates that the mobile version offers a more convenient user experience, particularly when tracking orders,while the desktop version effectively simplifies the order placement process.
How to Download JLCONE
Currently, JLCONE is available for download on both PC and mobile devices.
PC users: Compatible with Windows and macOS, with Linux support coming soon. Downloads are available directly from the official JLCPCB website.
Mobile users: Android users in most countries can download it from Google Play, while iOS users can access it via the App Store.
Looking ahead, JLCONE will continue to expand its market presence and may introduce additional exclusive coupons. By adopting a “PC for order placement, mobile for order tracking” model, the platform enhances synergy between desktop and mobile versions. At the same time, additional features will be optimized to improve the accuracy of order status notifications, ensuring an even smoother and more reliable user experience.
Download JLCONE Desktop APP now and claim your $104 coupons!
About JLCPCB
JLCPCB is a leading manufacturer providing fast and comprehensive one-stop electronics manufacturing solutions. Founded in 2006, JLCPCB is committed to creating a complete, digital, and integrated platform for industrial electronics manufacturing. By incorporating EDA, PCB fabrication, component sourcing, and PCBA services, JLCPCB enables efficient and reliable turnkey production. Through continuous innovation and investment in digital systems, JLCPCB has rapidly become a global leader in providing cost-effective, high-reliability PCB and PCBA solutions.Claim JLCPCB Coupons
Pedro Yang
Key Features & Functions:
1.User-Friendly Interface for Simplified Operations
Unlike traditional platforms that require frequent page transitions, JLCONE offers a streamlined, intuitive interface based on user experience. It integrates all services and order information, including PCB, PCBA,CNC, and 3D printing, into one interface, clearly categorizing and displaying the data.
2.Convenient Login
In traditional web login, after users close a web page, they need to re-enter their username and password when logging in again. However, JLCONE eliminates this cumbersome operation. Once logged in, it remains valid for an extended period.
3.Order Status Change Alerts
During the production and transportation process, if design issues are detected or other problems occur,the order status can change,such as delays, suspensions, or returns. Traditional email communication often leads to delays, and the web page is inconvenient for users to access and check order status anytime&anywhere. JLCONE’s soon-to-launch order status change alerts will notify users via pop-up messages, ensuring that they receive timely updates on their orders. Feedback from early testers indicates that this feature greatly improves communication efficiency and order tracking.
4.Personalized Coupon Recommendations
JLCONE prominently displays available coupons on the homepage, allowing users to easily claim them upon login and place orders without navigating through multiple pages. The built-in algorithm customizes coupon recommendations based on the user’s order history, prioritizing the most relevant offers.
Motivation Behind the Project:
JLCONE was inspired by real customer experiences. For instance, a first-time PCB buyer shared how they placed an order through a traditional web platform. While busy with other tasks, they overlooked important updates, and by the time they checked back, the order had been paused due to design issues. They then had to resubmit their files and constantly log in to monitor progress - a process that became unexpectedly time-consuming.
Since JLCPCB serves over 6 million customers in 180+ countries and regions, conventional communication methods such as phone calls or SMS are not always practical. JLCONE was created to address these challenges, providing both mobile and desktop versions optimized for international users. The platform enables faster, more seamless communication while reducing dependence on email and in-site notifications.
Through JLCONE, JLCPCB strives to deliver a more connected and convenient service experience worldwide, empowering global hardware innovation.
User Benefits and Feedback
Users who download JLCONE for the first time can receive up to $104 worth of various coupons. The feedback from the first batch of internal testers indicates that the mobile version offers a more convenient user experience, particularly when tracking orders,while the desktop version effectively simplifies the order placement process.
How to Download JLCONE
Currently, JLCONE is available for download on both PC and mobile devices.
PC users: Compatible with Windows and macOS, with Linux support coming soon. Downloads are available directly from the official JLCPCB website.
Mobile users: Android users in most countries can download it from Google Play, while iOS users can access it via the App Store.
Looking ahead, JLCONE will continue to expand its market presence and may introduce additional exclusive coupons. By adopting a “PC for order placement, mobile for order tracking” model, the platform enhances synergy between desktop and mobile versions. At the same time, additional features will be optimized to improve the accuracy of order status notifications, ensuring an even smoother and more reliable user experience.
Download JLCONE Desktop APP now and claim your $104 coupons!
About JLCPCB
JLCPCB is a leading manufacturer providing fast and comprehensive one-stop electronics manufacturing solutions. Founded in 2006, JLCPCB is committed to creating a complete, digital, and integrated platform for industrial electronics manufacturing. By incorporating EDA, PCB fabrication, component sourcing, and PCBA services, JLCPCB enables efficient and reliable turnkey production. Through continuous innovation and investment in digital systems, JLCPCB has rapidly become a global leader in providing cost-effective, high-reliability PCB and PCBA solutions.Claim JLCPCB Coupons
Pedro Yang
JLCPCB GmbH
+49 2151 4169886
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.