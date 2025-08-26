Fulcrum Contracting Expands Roofing and Siding Services Across Fairfield and New Haven Counties

CT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fulcrum Contracting, a Connecticut-based roofing and siding company with more than 20 years of experience, today announced the expansion of its residential and commercial services across Fairfield County, New Haven County, Hartford, Bridgeport, Stamford, and surrounding communities.Specializing in durable, weather-resistant materials, Fulcrum Contracting provides a full range of exterior solutions, including: Residential roofing with asphalt shingles, metal, rubber, and flat systems Commercial roofing designed for long-term performanceVinyl siding installation and repair for enhanced curb appeal and protectionConnecticut’s climate, marked by heavy snow, summer heat, and seasonal storms, presents unique challenges for homeowners and businesses. Fulcrum Contracting emphasizes quality craftsmanship, timely service, and insurance-smart advice to help property owners protect and maintain their investments.“Our mission is to give Connecticut homeowners and businesses peace of mind with roofing and siding built to last,” said Bill of Fulcrum Contracting. “We combine decades of experience with local expertise to deliver solutions tailored to the region’s needs.”Most residential projects are completed within one to three days, reflecting the company’s commitment to efficiency and minimal disruption. Fulcrum Contracting is fully licensed and insured, with warranties available on both materials and workmanship.About Fulcrum ContractingFulcrum Contracting is a Connecticut-based roofing and siding contractor with more than 20 years of experience. Serving Fairfield County, New Haven County, Hartford, and surrounding areas, the company provides residential and commercial roofing, vinyl siding installation, and repair. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, responsive service, and durable materials, Fulcrum Contracting is dedicated to protecting homes and businesses across Connecticut.

