Jan’s Boutique Delivers Custom Fittings, Inclusive Sizing & Last-Minute Service

NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jan’s Boutique, New Jersey’s premier destination for bridal, prom, evening, and "Mother of" gowns, is proud to announce the evolution of its customer-first model — bringing together in-house custom fittings, a generous return/change-of-mind policy, last-minute tailoring, and an inclusive size range that stretches from 000 to 26 (plus) — all while maintaining a robust off-the-rack inventory.A Bespoke Experience, On Your TermsAt the heart of Jan’s Boutique’s service is its in-house fitting atelier . Rather than outsourcing alterations, Jan’s employs a team of experienced seamstresses who work directly with clients to deliver a truly customized fit. Whether it’s taking in the waist, adjusting the hem, or fine-tuning sleeve lengths, the in-house fitting team ensures clients walk away with a dress that feels made for them — because, in effect, it is.Last-Minute Tailoring — When Time Is of the EssenceLife happens. When deadlines loom, Jan’s Boutique steps in as a trusted ally. The company prioritizes last-minute tailoring services to rescue clients who find themselves in a wardrobe bind — missing a hemline adjustment or needing a quick tweak days (or sometimes hours) before the big event. With in-house capacity and streamlined workflows, Jan’s can fast-track emergency fittings that many other boutiques cannot.Sizes for Every BodyInclusivity is embedded in Jan’s DNA. Their expansive size range — from 000 through 26, plus sizes included — ensures that every client has access to a beautiful dress without feeling constrained. Whether a client is seeking a size 00 prom dress or a plus-size bridal gown, Jan’s extensive collection supports both ends of the spectrum and everything in between.Off-the-Rack Availability for Immediate AccessWhile custom fittings and tailoring are central, Jan’s also maintains a robust off-the-rack inventory. With over 15,000 dresses in stock at its two-story Cherry Hill showroom, clients can select, try on, and purchase immediately — no waiting for production turnaround or complicated fulfillment delays.Why Jan’s Boutique Stands Apart• One-stop solution: From selection to final fit, clients stay within the same boutique for every step.• Emergency-ready: The boutique’s last-minute tailoring ensures clients are never stranded.• Truly inclusive sizing: With size 000 to 26 coverage, every client finds options.• Immediate fulfillment: Thousands of dresses ready to go today.Quote from Leadership“Finding the perfect dress should never feel like running a gauntlet of limitations,” says [Name, Title] at Jan’s Boutique. “We built our in-house tailoring, change-of-mind flexibility, and expansive sizing precisely so that every client walks out feeling confident, seen, and beautiful — whether they need a quick hem or a full custom adjustment.”About Jan’s BoutiqueFor over 50 years, Jan’s Boutique in Cherry Hill, NJ , has attracted customers from across the region seeking exceptional gowns and personalized service. With more than 13,000 square feet of showroom space, 50 dressing rooms, and an unmatched size and style selection, Jan’s has cemented its reputation as New Jersey’s go-to bridal, prom, and special occasion destination. The store works with designers worldwide to curate its 15,000+ in-stock dresses across sizes 000–26, including dedicated plus-size collections.

