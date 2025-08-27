Mortar Ammunition Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Mortar Ammunition Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Mortar Ammunition Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the mortar ammunition market size has seen a considerable expansion. It is projected to surge from $2.52 billion in 2024 to $2.65 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth seen in the past period is because of enhanced military modernization, escalated cross-border disagreements, the emergence of asymmetric warfare, a surge in the demand for indirect fire support, and an increase in defense budgets globally.

Anticipations point to a robust growth of the mortar ammunition market in the coming years, with a projection to reach $3.22 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This anticipated growth within the forecast period can be linked to the escalating demand for precision-guided ammunition, increases in defense budgets of developing countries, an amplified need for portable and lightweight artillery, the rising concerns over border security, and the growing implementation of network-centric warfare. Key trends predicted to mark this forecast period include progress in intelligent mortar systems, advancements in targeting and guidance technologies, the production of extended-range ammunition, and innovations in propellant and explosive materials, along with developments in multi-caliber and modular systems.

Download a free sample of the mortar ammunition market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25430&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Mortar Ammunition Market Landscape?

The escalation of geopolitical strains is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the mortar ammunition market. These strains often result in heightened political frictions among nations or regions, potentially leading to conflicts or heightened military readiness. As global rivalry for power escalates, this results in increased border tensions and military flexing among nations. Mortar ammunition plays a crucial role during these geopolitical strains, providing fast and versatile firepower in contested territories. Its capacity for indirect fire enhances the efficiency of ground forces through quick response and control over territory. For example, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a US-based non-profit organization focusing on conflict data evaluation, noted that over 165,273 politically motivated violent events occurred worldwide between July 2023 and June 2024, marking a 15% surge compared to the previous year. Thus, the escalations in geopolitical strains deduce to be a driving factor in the growth of the mortar ammunition market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Mortar Ammunition Market?

Major players in the Mortar Ammunition Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China North Industries Group Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Hanwha Aerospace

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Mortar Ammunition Industry?

Firms in the mortar ammunition market, such as Ukroboronprom, are placing a significant emphasis on fostering strategic partnerships. This approach allows them to meet the increasing need for high-tech, precision-driven mortar systems. By partnering strategically, companies can combine resources, skills, or technology to mutually benefit their operations. These partnerships encourage innovation, fortify supply chains, and broaden their presence in the market. An illustration of this occurred in February 2023, when Ukraine's Ukroboronprom joined forces with a NATO member country to collaboratively produce 120 mm mortar ammunition. The production process involves multiple facilities, including some in a European NATO country, to fulfill a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and provide ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who heavily utilize this kind of ammunition in their ongoing military efforts.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Mortar Ammunition Market

The mortar ammunition market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: High-Explosive (HE) Mortars, Illumination Mortars, Smoke Mortars, Training Mortars, Guided Mortars

2) By Component Type: Mortar Shells, Fuzes, Propellant Charges, Cartridges

3) By Caliber: 60 Millimeter (mm) Mortar Ammunition, 81 Millimeter (mm) Mortar Ammunition, 120 Millimeter (mm) Mortar Ammunition, Other Caliber Ammunition

4) By Application: Infantry Support, Artillery Support, Counter-Insurgency, Urban Warfare

5) By End-User: Military, Defense Contractors, Government Agencies, Research And Development Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By High-Explosive (HE) Mortars: Fragmentation Rounds, Blast Rounds, Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM), Extended Range High-Explosive (HE) Mortars

2) By Illumination Mortars: Visible Light Illumination, Infrared (IR) Illumination, Parachute-Based Illumination, Star Shell Illumination

3) By Smoke Mortars: White Phosphorus Smoke, Colored Smoke, Infrared Obscurant Smoke, Non-Toxic Smoke

4) By Training Mortars: Inert Rounds, Marker Rounds, Reduced Range Practice Ammunition (RRPA), Simulated High-Explosive (HE) Rounds

5) By Guided Mortars: Global Positioning System (GPS)-Guided Mortars, Laser-Guided Mortars, Inertial Navigation System (INS)-Guided Mortars, Dual-Mode Guided Mortars

View the full mortar ammunition market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mortar-ammunition-global-market-report

Mortar Ammunition Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the highest share in the mortar ammunition global market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the future. The report provides comprehensive coverage of several regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mortar Ammunition Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Small Caliber Ammunition Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-caliber-ammunition-global-market-report

Less Lethal Ammunition Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/less-lethal-ammunition-global-market-report

155mm Ammunition Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/155mm-ammunition-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.