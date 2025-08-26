Remote Sensing Observation Radars Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Remote Sensing Observation Radars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Remote Sensing Observation Radars Market?

In recent times, the market size for remote sensing observation radars has seen a swift expansion. It is forecasted to rise from a value of $1.61 billion in 2024 to reach $1.81 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth witnessed during the historic period can be ascribed to factors such as the modernization of the military, enhanced signal processing capabilities, a surge in demand for earth observation, increasing defense and security needs, and the growth of satellite constellations.

The market size of remote sensing observation radars is anticipated to experience a swift expansion in the approaching years. By 2029, it is estimated to have escalated to $2.91 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This surge during the forecast timeframe can be associated with government-funded initiatives and space programs, an upsurge in application for disaster management, the rising necessity for climate change monitoring, the broadening of commercial satellite services, and an escalated adoption of IoT and smart city projects. Key ongoing trends for the forecast period comprise enhancements in data fusion methods, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, embracing multi-mission radar platforms, the evolution of UAV-borne radar systems, and innovations in the field of radar technology.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Remote Sensing Observation Radars Market?

The rising necessity for precise environmental monitoring and disaster management is projected to stimulate the expansion of the remote sensing observation radars market. The thorough measurement and examination of ecological properties such as climate fluctuations, natural disasters, and variations in land use are encompassed under environmental monitoring. The escalating requirement for this monitoring can be attributed to the growth in climate-related calamities, such as increasingly frequent and severe wildfires, floods, and storms, all of which necessitate superior data for early alerts, disaster reaction, and long-term climate adaptation strategies. Remote sensing radars are instrumental for environmental monitoring owing to their ability to provide measurements with centimeter-level precision, function both day and night, and penetrate clouds, thereby surpassing optical systems in predicting catastrophes and tracking ecological changes. For instance, NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, a federally funded scientific agency in the U.S., reported in their Beyond the Data blog that the country faced 28 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in January 2023, with the annual damage exceeding $92.9 billion. Consequently, the growing demand for precise environmental monitoring and disaster management fuels the growth of the remote sensing observation radars market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Remote Sensing Observation Radars Market?

Major players in the Remote Sensing Observation Radars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Remote Sensing Observation Radars Industry?

Leading enterprises engaged in the remote sensing observation radar market are turning their attention to amplifying the advancement of earth observation technology. This step is aimed at improving climate durability, enhancing disaster management methods, maximizing agricultural productivity, keeping an eye on deforestation, and consolidating national security with extensive surveillance solutions that work in any weather conditions. The term earth observation technology refers to remote sensing systems such as satellites, drones, radars that acquire, scrutinize, and keep track of the Earth's surface, atmosphere, and oceans' data regarding environmental, agricultural, disaster, and security purposes. For example, in May 2025, Sisir Radar, an aerospace company based in India, and XDLINX Space Labs, another aerospace company from India, marked a significant milestone in earth observation technology with the launch of India's first Private L-Band SAR Satellite. The collaboration is intended to democratize the use of high-resolution radar imagery, making it readily available to a diverse set of users ranging from government organizations to private businesses. This would foster well-informed decision-making across various sectors. The launched satellite promises a resolution of 1-meter in Stripmap mode, which is a significant improvement compared to the prevailing industry standard of 5-10 meters for L-band SAR. The high resolution, along with an extraordinary ability to penetrate foliage, allows for applications that were previously deemed unattainable or required significantly pricier solutions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Remote Sensing Observation Radars Market Report?

The remote sensing observation radars market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Radar: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Reverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (RSAR), Pulsed Radar, Continuous Wave Radar (CWR), FMCW (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave) Radar

2) By Platform Type: Satellite-Based Radars, Aerial-Based Radars, Ground-Based Radars, Marine Radars, Mobile Radars

3) By Frequency Band: Low Frequency (LF), Medium Frequency (MF), High Frequency (HF), Super High Frequency (SHF), Extremely High Frequency (EHF)

4) By Application: Agriculture, Forestry, Urban Planning, Disaster Management, Environmental Monitoring

5) By End-User Industry: Government And Defense, Aerospace, Telecommunications, Oil And Gas, Transportation And Logistics

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR): Spaceborne SAR, Airborne SAR, Ground-Based SAR

2) By Reverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (RSAR): Ground Surveillance RSAR, Maritime RSAR, Airborne Target Tracking RSAR

3) By Pulsed Radar: Doppler Pulsed Radar, Monopulse Pulsed Radar, Pulse-Doppler Radar

4) By Continuous Wave Radar (CWR): Basic Continuous Wave Radar, Frequency Shift Keying (FSK) Radar, Dual-Tone Continuous Wave Radar

5) By FMCW (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave) Radar: Short-Range FMCW Radar, Medium-Range FMCW Radar, Long-Range FMCW Radar

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Remote Sensing Observation Radars Market?

The Remote Sensing Observation Radars Global Market Report 2025 highlights North America as the key region with the largest market share in 2024. In terms of future growth projections, Asia-Pacific appears to be the region predicted to expand the fastest. The report provides a comprehensive coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

